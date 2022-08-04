The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Friday, August 5, 2022

It's always a good feeling to think that today might just be a lucky day, especially if that luck contains good news about one's love life. August 5, 2022, would be that day, zodiac signs. For some of us, that luck will hit undeniably on Friday.

We've got that 'dead of summer' vibe going on, and while it might be too hot to even think, we're still alive and well when it comes to love, and the desire for it, and many of our needs will be met, by the people we are involved with or wish to be involved with.

Transit-wise, we're working with the powerful Quarter Moon in Scorpio, which will help to break us out of our shells so that we can go for the love we want with a little more resolve.

Sometimes, that's all it takes; the gumption to take on the effort on our own rather than wait for someone else to make the first move.

We are the ones who lead the way today; we are the ones who make things happen, and that definitely covers love and romance.

We're also looking at how Moon opposition Mars works with the Quarter Moon in Scorpio. These two planets can help us to overcome inhibitions so that we can feel safer and more at ease with the idea of being vulnerable with the person we love.

These two transits are not ordinarily 'peaceful'; however, in tandem, they work towards bringing us courage and nerve. In terms of how that affects our love lives, it makes us feel good about taking chances and exploring new ideas with the one we love.

Quarter Moons tend to bring out our best ideas, and Scorpio Quarter Moons bring out the best in us.

This Friday, August 5, 2022, here are the luckiest three zodiac signs when it comes to love.

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

This lunar phase is exactly the transit you've been needing; you've had something on your mind, and you haven't pounced on it yet because you weren't sure it was going to work. It has to do with your love life, and it's risky, but if all works out according to your plans, then it will be successful and radiant (like you.)

The Quarter Moon in Scorpio is just what you need to jumpstart your already amazing courage, and now, there's no turning back. You are on your way to creating something radical and special for and with the person you are involved with.

Because of your intensity, there's basically no saying 'no' to you. You are on a mission, and you intend to complete this; your partner will see you in a new light after this achievement, and you will be able to sit back and say to yourself, "yes, I really am THAT great."

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You are all for love, but there are conditions: you must have passion and desire for the person, or it's just not worth it for you. At least you're honest regarding how you feel; in your case, during the Quarter Moon in Scorpio, your honesty pays off for you.

Today brings you thrills and chills in the love department simply because this is not something you expected. You didn't think today would put you in the heart and soul of a love affair of such magnitude.

Even though you had an inkling of an idea that this 'could' happen, you weren't expecting it to go from zero to sixty in three seconds flat. Today is the day where your love life turns on, basically.

And this is a good thing, too, as you were almost about to put it to sleep. You didn't think such passion could arise after all this time, and lo and behold, here it is, right in front of your face. You, Libra, are lucky in love.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You've been waiting to hear from someone you have a major crush on, and during the Quarter Moon in Scorpio, you'll hear from this person, and it will make your heart soar.

Good news is coming, Aquarius, and it's heading your way.

You interpret this news as such: you've put out your intentions to the universe, and now, the universe is responding with the best reward possible: attention paid to you by the one you admire most. This definitely has the potential of turning into something bigger if you want it.

From the look of things, this is something your paramour seems to want as well. Now, it's just a matter of making it happen, but at least it's out of the area-fantasy phase and into the reality phase.

You are now working with the reality of whether or not this zodiac match can become a relationship. The way it looks, everything positive is on your side. Go for it, Aquarius. Victory is yours!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.