The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, August 5, 2022

Your daily horoscope for August 5, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Friday. Check out what the stars, the Moon in Scorpio, and the Sun have in store for you.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to see things for what they are, little Ram.

The First Quarter Moon arrives in your secret sector, Aries, and this can feel intense for you.

If there are areas of your life that need to improve, the 'how' will become crystal clear for you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your love life is about to head in a new direction.

This Quarter Moon in Scorpio brings invites you to explore the depths of love and commitment.

You will have a great appreciation for the traits in others that build a relationship and make it stronger than ever before.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There are levels to the work you are doing right now, Gemini.

Often when you begin a project you don't really know what is involved until you've begun.

The layers begin to peel back so you can see the entire picture. The details you needed to know before are no longer a mystery and this helps you in an abundance of ways.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your passionate side comes out, Cancer. Whatever it is that you needed to give you a renewed sense of drive and determination is here.

If you've been feeling bored lately, you may find yourself drawn to a new project that captures your interest.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

A family secret may come to light, Leo. Everyone has things that they don't know about their family, relatives or history.

Perhaps in conversation, you may become privy to details related to your roots that provide the insight you needed into why things are the way that they are — and how to change them.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Deeply personal conversations can lead to intimate disclosures that reveal your relationship has started to head in a different direction.

You may find yourself growing closer to a friend, colleague or person whom you recently met. This can make collaborating much easier for you to do.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's always good to know the status of your finances.

If you don't know how or where your money is going lately, use this Quarter Moon's energy to sit down and get reacquainted with how you are spending and what you need to start saving.

It's the perfect time to update your budget or make one if you don't have something already in place.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

When you have a Quarter Moon taking place in your zodiac sign, it can feel super intense for you.

The universe gives you a small tap on the shoulder to let you know what you need to pay attention to.

That chit-chatter you experience today is your inner voice trying to wake you up. It's time to focus, Scorpio.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Everyone has a past, but yours is unique to you. Today, you get to break free from any patterns that have held you back.

You may see your life through the rearview mirror but also find that you're ready to move forward and leave your history behind you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Sometimes friendships develop into something more. The intense feelings you have for each other get unlocked during this Quarter Moon in Scorpio.

You both may confess your love to one another opening the door to a budding romance that seems written in the stars.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You may be presented with a wonderful job opportunity that you thought you'd never find.

This is not a time to second-guess or worry about whether or not you ought to take a leap of faith. If things are falling into your lap, there's a reason for it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Have faith in what you know, Pisces. You have a strong psychic side to you, and today's Quarter Moon may activate it in a way you didn't anticipate.

Let yourself have the downtime you need to dig into your thoughts, escape the noise, and feel your feelings.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.