The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Selfish In Love During The Moon Trine Saturn, August 3 - 4, 2022

Many of us spend our entire life trying to find the person we wish to call our number one; we want our love, our way, and we want to stop searching for it.

Most people just want to settle down and tell themselves that this is it, and it's good. It doesn't matter where the relationship goes, as long as we nail it down. We want to be partnered. Once we set that in place, we feel as though everything else will be a breeze.

During Moon trine Saturn we may end up wanting a little more than 'whatever we get.' We want a love that lives up to our expectations.

We're not satisfied by simply having a love life; we want a good one, a lasting one, and during this Moon transit, we finally figure out that if we want more than just what falls into our laps, then we need to be picky about who we let into our lives.

And, once we find someone who meets our criteria, we want them to stay that way. In this regard, we become selfish and demanding but in our minds, we wouldn't have it any other way.

So, this transit — Moon trine Saturn — brings out our selfish side. We aren't going to settle for something we didn't ask for. While we might be open to exploring what another has to give, we are also at the point in our lives where if it doesn't please us, it's out. This transit taps into our need to do things our way.

We feel we deserve this, and while it may 'sound' selfish, it's really about serving our own self of self-esteem.

We know what we want, and we are no longer ready to accept anything less. Demanding, yes. Self-respecting? Definitely.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Selfish In Love During The Moon Trine Saturn On August 3 - 4, 2022

1. Aries

(Sun, Moon or Rising Sign)

In a strange, roundabout way, Moon trine Saturn brings out your best side. Even though this transit has a tendency to show our most negative side, you are able to take what others might call 'selfishness' and make it something that works for you. This is self-esteem.

You have no room in your heart for a romantic partner who doesn't abide by the rules of respect. You are also fearless in who you show the door to; if someone doesn't treat you right, you don't give them a second chance to blow it.

You end things promptly and that saves you time and heartache. You have become selfish in love, and during Moon trine Saturn, this shows in magnificent ways. Because you demand the best, you receive it. You are somewhat intimidating, and while this trait can scare some folks off, the truth is that you're really not up for anyone who scares that easily. Your selfishness serves you, and that's all that matters.

2. Scorpio

(Sun, Moon or Rising Sign)

It's OK to be selfish, Scorpio, so you might as well not fight the urge to be this way. After all, haven't you given your all to love and the pursuit of happiness? Yes, you have, and in doing so, you've ended up giving so much of yourself away that you might even feel depleted.

Well, during Moon trine Saturn, it's time to replenish yourself by setting up some strict guidelines, when it comes to love and WHO you allow into your life. You know what you want, and it hasn't seen representation in your life as of yet.

Whoever the next person is, they had better be good. You're not looking to be used or duped into anything; you know who you are and you spent a long time figuring this out. You are not someone that others can use as a doormat. You demand respect and if that comes off as selfish, then so be it. Self-absorbed is the way, and self-respect is what drives you.

3. Capricorn

(Sun, Moon or Rising Sign)

You don't even want to go over the problems you've had with your present relationship because if you do, you'll realize that you enabled this person to behave badly, simply because you didn't lay down any rules.

Now, things have changed, and with the power of Moon trine Saturn behind you, you'll be feeling mighty resentful of the person you've given way too much of your love to. While you still love them, you can no longer be their toy and you will remind of this option from them during this transit.

They can deal with it, or not, but you are not going backward. The days of endless giving are over for you; you need some payback, as in you need your partner to recognize you as someone who is not to be used or toyed with. Enough is enough, Capricorn. Call it selfish or call it knowing yourself it doesn't matter. All that matters now is that your partner starts to meet you halfway. No more sacrificing your own self for their pleasure.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.