The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Feel Sad About Love During Moon Opposite Neptune On August 1 - 2, 2022

Nothing like the first few days of August to bring out the summertime blues, and today, with the Moon opposite Neptune in our presence, we should be sinking into the depths of pouty feelings of melancholy for what might feel like no reason at all.

Our mood takes over, and that mood makes us feel sad. If we can cheer ourselves up, that would be a great thing, but as it looks, we're happier to sit and stew in self-indulgent sulkiness.

Today brings about a whole new level of 'poor me' with heightened feelings of 'why me?' as a bonus.

The Mono opposite Neptune is the transit that plays with our heads and makes us doubt ourselves. What seemed like a fabulous idea just the other day feels false and foolish today.

We tend to get down on ourselves during this transit, which might also make us hard to be around. It's tough to be with someone who moans and groans, especially if it seems like an attention-getting ruse.

This is also the kind of day where we may have nightmares that speak to us. There's a school of thought that says that dreams and nightmares are merely 'psychic garbage'; just a conglomeration of thoughts that roll around in our heads that rarely mean anything.

However, during the Moon opposite Neptune, we tend to listen to our dreams; we endow them with more meaning than they really have, which ends up with us overthinking throughout the day while believing that 'everything is a sign.' Not everything is a sign. It's just another day; cheer up.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Feel Sad About Love During Opposite Neptune On August 1 - 2, 2022

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Today is just not your day. You may be with someone in a romantic relationship that's either not doing the trick for you, or this person is just now revealing their true nature to you and you've come to know that they're just not for you.

You feel sad about this, and if you spend too much time dwelling, you'll end up falling into the pit of despair. You know you're capable of that kind of downward spiral and you will stop yourself before it goes too far. However, you are dealing with

The Moon opposite Neptune, which makes you feel like all is lost, and why bother trying for love at all? You feel like all you do is pick losers, and that maybe you should just stop.

Well, there's a thought, Cancer maybe it wouldn't be a bad idea to stop for a while, as time off from love might bring you a better perspective. Trust your gut, but do not sink so deep that you can't bring yourself out of it.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You tend to go to extremes when it comes to love, so when you come across as transit such as the Moon opposite Neptune, you tend to plummet to the bottom of the barrel.

You want it always to be high-high-high and fun-fun-fun, and even though you, yourself, know this is an impossible ideal, that doesn't stop you from wanting it.

Today brings about feelings of sadness for you as you look around at the present state of your love life, realizing that it's neither high nor fun, in fact, it's quite low and dull.

You've placed a little too much of the burden on your partner; you expect them to be your entertainment and when they don't live up to jester status, you want to lock them away from you so that you don't have to see them.

Obviously, this isn't a very good thing for the relationship, but all you care about right now is nursing your sadness. You suffer from expectation gone sour, Virgo.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You can't always get what you want, Scorpio, but you also need to know that that's life and sometimes you just have to deal with it. Today is one of those 'deal with it' days and with

The Moon opposite Neptune in the sky, you may not find that an easy task. You may have just gone through a breakup with someone whom you really had high hopes for; you did not foresee the two of you coming to an end, and yet, the story ended and it doesn't seem to leave you much to look forward to.

Of course, that's silly; there's always something to look forward to, but now has only dark space in it, and you'll get through it.

Today feels sad, but not hopeless. You know yourself, Scorpio; you know that you always manage to pick yourself up when you're feeling down. It's OK to indulge in a sad mood, as long as you don't make a home out of it. You'll be OK.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.