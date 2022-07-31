The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest in Love On Monday, August 1, 2022

Only the strong survive in matters of love on this day, August 1, and that is because today puts the pressure on couples; today we get to see a side of our partner that makes us either want to stay the course or make a clean break forever. Today is the 'ride or die' day, and if we so choose to 'ride' then we can know ourselves as part of a very strong relationship, indeed.

With Moon's opposition to Neptune, many of us will know the feeling of suspicion and doubt, when it comes to our partners. If we are smart, we will work out whatever conflicts we have.

If we are too fretful of confrontation, we may pay for our fear by losing out companion. Fortunately, the signs mentioned here today are made up of people who want nothing to do with failure and will do whatever is needed to get to the bottom of any or all relationship issues.

Moon trine Pluto exists as well during this tumultuous day and aggravates the paranoia of Moon's opposition to Neptune's 'gift.' It's best to talk things out today and come to proper conclusions.

Only the strongest couples survive, and through trial and error, the efforts made today are the ones that will see them through to the end.

Expect a rough day, but one that 'had to be' in order to get to the next, better place. Life is all sacrifice, and love carries its own burden. But to win at love is a true victory, and today provides that winning.

Here's why these three zodiac signs are the luckiest in love on Monday, August 1, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

In your mind, it's always tough to be in a relationship; you know that all couples argue, and knowing you, you're probably the instigator of most of the arguments that are caused within your own relationship.

You like to spar with your mate; it enlivens you, and makes you feel energetic and alive. While your partner isn't always as 'ready to rumble ' as you are, they engage because they love you.

Today will have you duking it out, so to speak, once again, and yet the efforts put into arguing today become open doors to new discoveries; you and your partner will both see something happening today that will bring you closer together.

It's as if you've both pushed the envelope so much that you had no idea it was actually bringing you closer. So, all of that prior hassle had a purpose: it's made you both stronger. To each their own, as they say, and if fighting makes you both more in love with each other, then so be it!

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

If you spend too much time inside your mind today, it will be due to the fact that Moon opposition Neptune tends to do that to people; it toys with your feeling of security. Luckily, you have nothing to worry about, though your mind keeps telling you that something is wrong. Your gut, however, lets you know that all is well, so why then are you feeling so paranoid? It's because you're at the mercy of the astrological transit, and it can't be helped.

What's good is that you are also in a partnership where your person understands your ups and downs and they are only too happy to help you out, should you need a pat on the back or a shoulder to cry on.

Your mate will give you all the affirmations you need so that you can let go of whatever fearful thoughts that you've been holding on to. You can rest assured that there is no threat to your relationship and that your suspicions are only your mind turning on you, due to Moon opposition Neptune.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

August 1 feels good to you, Sagittarius, as you tend to like the latter part of the year better than the earlier months. August feels like the summer is starting to die down, and that makes you feel optimistic. You are your romantic partner tend to agree on most things, and today, oddly enough, during Moon opposition Neptune, you'll both sink into dual somber moods.

The thing with you guys is that you like to indulge in dark moods together. You actually have fun being down and blue, because it always seems to lead to either some kind of wacky revelation or a laughing fit, filled with giggles.

That's the fun part about being with you; you don't take it too seriously and neither does your partner. You let yourself fall into the funk, and that's where the morbid jokes start to arise. You crack each other up, and you both will try to 'out dark' each other. Black humor is what it's all about for you today, so have a laugh together.

