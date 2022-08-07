The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Monday, August 8, 2022

Today dawns as the magical Lion’s Gate portal peaks infusing the day with divine light and energy.

Lions Gate Portal peaks on numerology significant 8-8 (August 8th) welcoming in a higher vibration and frequency that can help you see paths forward and opportunities that you previously had missed.

Lions Gate is when the Sun in Leo aligns with Sirius the star and Earth in one direct line.

Sirius is known as the heart of our physical Sun and represents devotion, faithfulness, wealth, and passion.

This energetic portal is open for a week prior to this date and a week after, however today the energies peak will draw divine events to you and help you uncover those restrictions that you had previously not been aware of within yourself.

Lions Gate is a potent opportunity to move past limiting thoughts and beliefs about your own self so that you can step into a better version of yourself.

This can mean making amends, leaving behind situations or relationships that you have outgrown, taking greater accountability for your choices, or seeing where you are still hiding out from life.

As you can do this, you will raise your vibration which will then raise the vibration of what you attract.

Often during this astrological portal, you can jump timelines which means that what you thought may take years to manifest suddenly seems to come together instantly because of your own inner work that you are doing.

Things do not just happen because you want them to, but instead when you are ready to receive them.

When there is a life goal that you have, you may not always realize that to have that come to fruition is as much about what you do externally as who you become as part of that process.

The Lion’s Gate can alchemize what you have been through, helping lessons come together and giving you a chance to see possibilities and even truths you have previously missed.

It is a truly divine day, one that has the capability to completely change things moving forward if you allow it to first change yourself.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Monday, August 8, 2022

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The Lion’s Gate Portal is a gift that you get to receive each year during your birthday season. While other zodiac signs can benefit because the Sun is in Leo during this time it is a huge chance to look at your life and reassess your desires and actions.

Today offers you a chance to reconnect with your own heart and the truth that it represents for you. While it may concern matters of love, it also may be a life path or even career decision that will bring you into greater alignment with yourself.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

An important thing to remember is that while opportunities from the universe will always be given for those things that are meant for you, each one is still in fact different.

You cannot mess up or get rid of something that is meant for you, but you can delay it or even change the path to achieve it.

During the energy of today, the Moon will shift from adventurous Sagittarius into industrious Capricorn helping you to understand the power of working on your dreams. Just because something is meant for you does not mean that it will come effortlessly and will involve more challenges within yourself but that is because you are continually being molded by fate. Realize that everything and anything is possible, you just must stay dedicated to your heart’s truth so you can achieve it.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Leo is your opposing sign and the one that brings up themes related to romance and relationships. While the energetic gateway of the Lion’s Portal can always bring you upgrades and opportunities for growth, this year is especially meaningful as it occurred during the last Saturn retrograde in your zodiac sign. You have been moving through a time of bringing greater closure to the lessons from your romantic past, which affects not just your present-day love life, but also how you approach life in general.

This gateway today should allow you to feel into this new person that you are so that the decisions you are making are in alignment with that self instead of the fear or wounds from your past.

It is okay to be scared by decisions that invite in newness or changes, but it does not mean that you must let that stop you, especially not in the past.

At times in life, there are no answers to the questions that you may be seeking about your past because you are no longer that same person who has gone through everything. This means letting yourself breathe into today’s energy. Let yourself see everything as clean and blank slate so that you can decide exactly what you want to create next. The past was only necessary to get you to this moment and now realize you are free from it.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

As the Moon transits into your sign today you can take advantage of the powerful downloads associated with the Lion’s Gate Portal. In many ways this can be challenging energy for you because it asks you to see things as you dream them to be, leaving behind that feeling of obligation or responsibility that you have for your life. Instead, you are being asked to dream, to imagine that anything is possible and to recognize just how much your own growth goes into creating a different life.

Allow yourself the freedom to explore different possibilities today.

To see that just because you are on one path now does not mean that you cannot transition to another. Just because it may feel like there are no options or ways to change things does not mean that there are not. Instead, let yourself be pulled by what seems amazing and like a dream come true rather than what will keep you in place.

The Moon represents your emotional self and your feelings, so today is a great day to focus on what your truth is in these areas. Instead of thinking logically, tap into what you feel. Use this to see that anything that does not align with that can be changed, it just often comes down to you recognizing that the only obligation you will ever truly have been to yourself and your own truth.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.