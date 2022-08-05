The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Saturday, August 6, 2022

As the Moon shifts into adventurous Sagittarius, it brings about a renewed thirst for life and making sure that you are living yours to the fullest.

Sagittarius is the seeker and is also the world traveler.

You may not be able to take off on an international trip today, but the energy does favor some sort of getaway.

If you cannot escape town or head somewhere new to quench that spirit of adventure, you can do that right at home by engaging in a new and different routine.

Today will need to have new energy infused within it so do not be afraid to leave off weekend chores or errands for tomorrow.

With how intense the current energy has been, today is more about play and joy than making any substantial changes, not that they may not find you anyway, but it does not have to be something that you expend effort seeking out.

Venus in Cancer and Neptune in Pisces are also active with the Sagittarius Moon making this a day to spend with those that you love dreaming up how to spend your day or even where your next adventure will be.

Engaging conversations will be favored as will trying anything new, so a new dining spot for brunch or dinner could also be just what you have been craving.

To live life to the fullest is not just to enjoy the adventures on faraway lands, but to make each day one as you fully embrace wherever you are by experiencing all that it has to offer.

The energy of the cosmos will begin to heat up again as you head into next week so take advantage today and simply allow yourself to follow the call of doing something different and what you find is the thing that you really needed to break out of was your own routine.

The Zodiac Signs with the Best Horoscopes for Saturday, August 6, 2022

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The Moon traveling through your sign today reminds you about all the promises that you had made yourself which you may have forgotten or ceased breathing hope into. You are the great philosopher of the zodiac and as such are always seeking a greater meaning in your life. Take today to get to the heart of what your ultimate meaning is. It feels like you have neglected yourself or allowed yourself to become more important.

This for you is key today, not to make any big decisions over, but just to remember what it is like when you listen to your own heart and follow what brings you the most joy. By doing this you will be strengthening yourself for whatever changes will occur as the astrology of this month progresses.

It may seem like you have a lot to figure out, but today you do not need to move any mountains, just enjoy the view. When the Moon is in your zodiac sign you can feel more of your emotions and understand not just past decisions or figure out future choices, but simply come to a greater understanding of your own self.

Because you are always searching you sometimes forget that the biggest asset you have is your own internal compass. Give yourself some quiet time, and some adventure and let the answers come to you today.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Truth has been an especially important part of your life recently. Both the truth that you are speaking and that of those around you. Today Venus in Cancer meets with the truth-seeker of Sagittarius as it unites with the Moon giving you a reminder that the truth is not just powerful, it is also love.

During the day take time to focus on what brings you joy and how you can best show yourself love through whatever you choose to do. An adventure for you will have you heading down to the spa or a walk out in nature. Whatever it is, remember that you do not just get to choose yourself today but also that you get to love yourself as well.

You have done a lot of challenging work recently when it comes to exposing and stepping into your own truth. You have been able to move through challenges and even some heartbreaks, but your time is coming and today is a big step in your having your adventure towards treating yourself the way that you need others to. This sets the tone for everyone else in your life and becomes a big part of that truth that you are going to incorporate more into your life as you progress forward.

At this point, you deserve more things that bring you happiness than tears. You cannot control what has happened in the past, but you can control how well you overcome it and see that you and your life will be better because of all of it. Once you love yourself you no longer hate what helped you reach that point.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Neptune in Pisces aligns with the Moon today bringing you the reminder of just how important your dreams truly are to you and the life that you create. Pisces and dreaming go hand in hand.

Even if others tell you that your head is in the clouds and that you need to think more logically, your greatest gift is the world that you can create in your imagination. Every dream needs grounding though and for that to happen you need to make sure that you are giving yourself time to get out of what you feel like you must do and create time for what you want to do.

Today would be the perfect day to go for a drive, with friends or even that special someone. Get lost on purpose. Have no destination in mind other than which way the wind is blowing. Remember that the best life is one that feels like a never-ending love affair.

You may have felt stuck in your dreams lately as if they were leading you down the wrong path. It is time to learn to trust yourself again though and this begins with you having some time to simply play and let go of your worries, even if just for a day. By doing this you will reignite your own belief in yourself which when it comes to making dreams a reality will make all the difference.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.