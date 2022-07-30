We all know when the time is right when it comes to love; it's one of those 'strike while the iron is hot' situations, and during Moon sextile Venus, we not only know who we want to be our partner, we know that if we don't make it known now — as in TODAY — we may miss out on the opportunity of a lifetime.

Today is the day we go for the one we want, as we know that we could blow it if we don't make the effort.

It's scary! Not everyone is aggressive enough to jump in front of someone's face and declare their love. If you've ever watched a Korean rom-com, you'd see that many of the plot lines are all about getting up the nerve to confess your love to someone because once you confess, it's up to the other party to either accept your love or reject it.

Today, July 31, is the day we will be confessing such love to someone who means the world to us.

While there's a lazy feeling that comes with summer, there are some of us who still feel the urgency of wanting to have the right person in our lives to help us make our romantic fantasies come true.

During Moon sextile Venus, the only thing on our minds is love, and having said that, we can know for sure that there will be certain signs of the Zodiac who will consider this day as Day One; today is the day we go for it.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Go For The One They Want In Love During Moon Sextile Venus On July 31, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You've never been shy when it comes to approaching the person you want to 'know better' and during Moon sextile Venus, you'll feel exceptionally confident in the knowledge that you're about to make that person yours.

What you have to watch out for is overdoing it, or forcing them to fall in love with you.

It's known that you have no patience when it comes to love, and even less tolerance for rejection, however, today is the day you'll have to downplay your dramatic side and up-play your cool side. You know who you have your eye on, and you can't help but feel competitive.

Remember, this person is not an object — you're not here to win them but to introduce yourself as best you can so that they can see that you're not made up of just passion and fury.

Take a few deep breaths, consider what you'd like to say to them, and then approach them.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You have always been excessively choosy when it comes to love and who you let into your life, and today has a way of fine-tuning that choice. You know who you want, and no one else will do. It is official; you want who you want and today is the day you go for it.

You've got Moon sextile Venus acting as the engine for your success, as success is the only option for you. Why bother going for someone whom you feel iffy about?

Nah, that's not for you. And because you believe so intensely in yourself, you do not see failure as a possibility, at all. You are one hundred percent loyal to the idea that you get what you want if you put your mind to it, and seriously, who could doubt such conviction? You've got this one, Aquarius. We applaud you for being so brave and true. You will most certainly be received well.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Life has taught you to trust your own instincts, and when it comes to love, you put this teaching into practice. Your gut tells you that there's someone in your life that you need to be in a love relationship.

This person may already be a friend of yours, as the feeling you have for them already exists and is quite intense.

You want to take this friendship to the next level; you don't feel the 'friend zone' thing — you want this person to be your romantic partner and you don't want to waste another day thinking about it.

Today, July 31, is the day you tell your person of interest that you like them, that you'd like to love them, and that you are absolutely interested in taking this to the next step. Expect positive reactions, Pisces, as you are not only charming when you come on strong, you're successful in getting what you want.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.