As we traverse into the first week of August, we can all ask that one question, once again, together: "Is it August already?" Yes, it is, and we have a lot of Leo sun to go before we hit Virgo season.

And while we're here, we are going to make the best of it, as this first week should be a very eventful one. Lots of people are going away this week, and that means that many minds are focused on 'having a good time.'

We all need a good time, and while those days seem few and far between, we still manage to find ways to put aside a length of time with the simple intention of enjoying our surroundings and the people in our lives.

Some take pleasure in an afternoon walk, while others go for a world cruise.

We may be perfectly content with life 'as is' or we may desire more. Either way, there's one thing we all want, whether we know it or not, and that is peace. Peace of mind, peace in the heart, peace in the body.

There will be tumultuous moments during this week, however, we will be concentrating on the highlights and the happier times that are presented to us by the transits that be.

This week brings us the balancing hand of the Moon in Libra, which will help us stay on the right path, while the Sun sextile the Moon should put us all in a good mood for most of the week.

We are looking at passionate intimate love during the Quarter Moon in Scorpio, and a true understanding of our partner during the Moon trine Venus by week's end. We complete the week in positivity and optimism with the helpful influence of the moon in Sagittarius.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With Great Weekly Horoscopes, August 1 - 7, 2022:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)



What you've got going for you is a fantastic sense of bodily health. You've been doing all the right things and it shows; you feel good and you are in the mood to show off. You're at the place in your life where you recognize that health truly is wealth, and you are feeling rich and you want to share.

Feeling good makes you want to be with people.

This week may have you dancing or involved in some kind of physical performance; you love the attention you get and you deserve the praise you will be hearing this week. It's nice to get compliments now and then, and you're a bit of a sucker for them.

Still in all, you deserve the good that is coming to you this week, Leo. Everything you'll experience this week is surrounded by love and respect, and for the first time in a long time, you really relish being in the spotlight, because you know it's all for good reasons.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You'll be using the power of Leo season to move briskly into the first week of August, and it will come to you in the form of precise decision-making and laser-like focus.

What you want this week is to secure something; what it is, only you know, but you feel so clear about what you're going for that you know your only way to succeed is by putting in the effort. You're not waiting for anyone this week; you will do it all by yourself if need be — and with a smile on your face.

This week ignites your feelings of independence.

You know that you can do it all much better if you can just take over, on your own. This may even include vacationing alone or simply taking a few days off during the week to be by yourself so that you can think in peace.

That's all you've been needing; just a little time to yourself, and thankfully, you'll be able to set aside some valuable 'me time'. Your energy goes into YOU, this week, Libra.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

It's true that Scorpio is associated with passion, energy, mystique, and intimate relations, and during this first week of August, it looks like you'll be showing yourself to be a true Scorpio.

Your relationship is about to take on a new twist as you show your lover what you are made of.

This may come as a surprise to them, or they may have known this about you since day one, but you are never one to bore another.

You are fresh and exciting and you've got more than just a few sexy ideas in store. You want the world, and while that may be a bit broad, you certainly won't stop from trying.

You have the power of positivity on your side, and with all of the Leo energy pumping you up, you'll stand as a force major.

You are influential this week and others will follow you on social media as in life. This week puts you in the leadership role, and that suits you just fine.

