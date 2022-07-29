The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, July 30, 2022

For Saturday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 30, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Aries

Love can hurt sometimes, and when you set your standards high, others may not meet them.

You have to accept a partner for who they are, and not how you want them to be. It's tough, but if they don't make you happy, it's best to be honest with yourself.

Taurus

The past can keep coming up in a relationship but that can also mean your focus isn't on now.

Try to let go of what can't be changed. Learn to forgive and move forward, even if it's hard to forget.

Gemini

A friend can be that voice of reason when you need them to be. But, there are also times when you have to stop speaking and take their advice.

You can think things through up to a point, but then there's a time for action.

Cancer

Respect in love is so important. It's best to have both when you're in a relationship with a person.

You may find it worth working for, even if it's not easy getting each other to be on the same page.

Leo

Love can feel like it has failed you, but when you are ready to take the risk and try again, it's worth it.

You deserve to experience love again. Your time is here.

Virgo

When someone opens up to you, it's because they trust you and hold you close to their heart.

You are in the perfect place where love can blossom and become more than you ever dreamed of. This is a great sign of your future together as a team.

Libra

An ex may have regrets about the status of your relationship and try to come back into your life again.

Sometimes you can be friends and it's healing. Other times, it can be better to love from a safe distance. Decide what's best for your heart to keep it safe.

Scorpio

Love can be work, but it's so rewarding when you see your love life become all that you hoped to have.

You have to decide that this is what you want to do, or if it isn't, just admit you prefer to be single.

Sagittarius

Romance is worth having and when you love your me-time, do something with yourself that gives you a wonderful sense of joy and happiness. Love is everywhere and you will find it however you go about the day.

Capricorn

Your family may think that they know best but only your heart can decide who you want to love.

You may have a different journey in life than what your parents expected you to take. These decisions are personal and can only be decided by yourself.

Aquarius

Talk about your concerns and let your lover answer them. People don't always see the problem until you point it out to them.

They may only know what they have experienced, so your shared thoughts are a wealth of information — and helpful.

Pisces

Focus on your home and turn it into something that gives you a sense of comfort and peace.

A little bit of time and effort can go a long way when it comes to enjoying your space and making your haven a love nest.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.