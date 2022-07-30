The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, July 31, 2022

Your daily horoscope for July 31, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Sunday. Check out what the stars, the Moon, and the Sun have in store for you.

Today's Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo which encourages us to tend to the details in every aspect of our life that impacts how we work.

We ought to take special care of our health and the well-being of pets, family members and how we do our work.

Best things to do on Sunday?

Remove clutter. Get organized, and even start to put a budget into place for food, and shelter, and look at how to increase your savings.

The Moon in Virgo will be looking over to Neptune retrograde taking place in the zodiac sign of Pisces. Expect moments of clarity and inspiration.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Set your standards high, Aries. Allow yourself to be picky about the things you want in life. If anyone is going to make sure you get what you want or need, it has to be you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Even romantic moments can serve a purpose. Aim to grow closer with someone to make up for lost time.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Old-fashioned ways can provide a sense of comfort to your life. Do something you love that reminds you of home. You need a source of comfort after a long week.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Trust yourself. When your inner voice speaks, listen to what it has to say. Tune in and don't think too much about it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Money comes when you need it. You may fall short at the moment, but something good will happen to bridge the financial gap you feel right now. The universe knows what you need, so ask for it to provide.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You need some TLC, Virgo. Take good care of yourself. Enjoy some rest. Pamper your body. Let your soul reset by doing things that relax your mind and give you room to breathe.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You can pick apart the past and be angry with yourself for lost time. Or, you can do things differently now and reinvent your future. The choice is yours, Libra. Choose the future!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

A good friend always says what you need to hear, even if you don't find their timing to be what you like. See their heart and know that they are loving you in the best way they know how — imperfectly.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Work can overtake the weekend, but try not to let it. Set boundaries, Sagittarius. You know what you need and ought to listen to your body and heart.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Study life and become a student of it. You can learn so much by quietly observing the patterns of the world around you. Later, it will be you who becomes the teacher.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

A secret has a way of reaching the surface. You never know when something will be found out. It can be enlightening to see the truth come up without you trying to find it out for yourself.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Love comes to you when you need it. if you've been looking for your person, they may already be in your life now, in the most practical way possible.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.