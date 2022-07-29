The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Let Go Of Toxic Friends During The Moon In Virgo On July 30 - 31, 2022

When the Moon is in Virgo, it's time to let go of toxic friends and acquaintances. It becomes crystal clear during this transit. If there is someone in our lives that no longer makes sense or has no place in anything we do, then it's time to show them the door.

People are strange, as they say. We can't rely upon them to act a certain way forever; the strangeness within people tends to seep out like poison, and when this is noticed — it's time to say goodbye.

We may notice someone in our close circle of friends who hasn't exactly been upfront with us about something in their lives. Because they've been keeping a secret, we may notice that their behavior has changed, which somehow revolves around something they know we don't.

And while everyone is entitled to their privacy and personal secrets, there's something about this friend that doesn't feel right anymore. Something is going on, and today is the day we are about to find out what it is.

This isn't the kind of revelation that allows us compassionate insight, where we come to the rescue of a friend in need. Rather, this is the eye-opening scenario where we realize that we have a truly despicable person in our midst.

They've been calling themselves our 'friend' all this time. The shock takes over today, and instant action is required. The Moon in Virgo helps us come to terms with the fact that it's time to get rid of the toxic person we once called 'friend.'

For three zodiac signs, it's time to stop the negativity.

And, when the Moon is in Virgo, July 30 - 31, 2022, Aries, Taurus, and Aquarius feel it's time to let go of toxic friends.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

During Moon in Virgo, you will be letting go of someone you once loved very much. Yes, they have become toxic and weird, but that's not why you must let them go. You need to disassociate yourself from this person because they want to take you down with them, and you recognize this now as fact.

If you weren't as strong a person as you are, Aries.

You might be tempted to float down that river of toxicity with them, but you've seen the light, so to speak; they won't be happy until you're just as unhappy as they are.

They have power over you and can take you down if they choose. You have finally caught on to their game, and you've come to realize that you want nothing to do with it. It's a downward spiral to love this person, and you'd rather spare yourself the agony of going down the route.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You aren't quite sure if you want to totally rid yourself of this one toxic friend of yours or not, but you know that you can't deal with them anymore. It's as if this person is content to remain a teenager all their life, as they continue to do the same stupid things they did when they were that young.

You wonder if this person will ever grow up and how on earth are they able to survive in this state of constant childish behavior.

You've grown, in fact, you've grown so far away from where this friend of yours remains, and it gets on your nerves.

You wonder if you could ever actually be in the same room again with them, as they seem to be so immature that you feel almost insulted by the way they act. You might keep this person on, but there's a good chance you will never see them again. The thought of being in the same room with them gives you intense anxiety.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Here's a twist for you: there's someone in your life who claims that they can no longer be friends with you because they find you toxic and irrational. Well, isn't that just the projection of the year, as you happen to know that the person who is accusing you is the most toxic person you've ever met.

So, you're now at the place where you dreaded being, and that place is where you have to make a decision to set yourself free from this troublemaker.

You are going to beat them to the punch, so to speak, by dismissing them before they get to dismiss you.

Yes, it sounds like a nasty game, and honestly, you never wanted to play games with friendships. Still, this person is on a rampage, and all they seem to do is throw their guilt onto you; they know they are wrong, so they deflect the attention back onto you, making you the bad guy. Ugh!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.