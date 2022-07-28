Be on the lookout for someone who does not have your best interests in mind today. We are in the presence of a tricky lunar transit, which would be the Moon square Uranus, set to influence us on July 29, 2022.

Let's just put it this way: Murphy's law all day long means that if you suspect someone of wrongdoing, it's because they are doing something very wrong. And unfortunately, the wrong that this person is doing concerns you and possibly your heart.

Trust will be destroyed today; friends will sever their bonds with each other, and established couples will discover that one of them is cheating. Loyalty gets thrown out the door when Moon square Uranus comes to town.

And while it's not an exclusive contract for the signs mentioned below, it will certainly sting those of us in this sorry lineup. Expect betrayal and disloyalty today, and know it's coming from someone we'd never suspect in a million years. Or ... would we?

That's the thing; we kinda-sorta already know something like this is going to happen, but because we don't want to admit it, we stuff that suspicion down where we can't acknowledge it. That's why it's advised to go over your feelings and emotions.

If you know in advance that someone is about to dash your trust to the ground simply because you're instinct tells you that's what's going to happen, then the lack of shock may make it easier to cope with. Nonetheless, someone will be betrayed today, and it will not feel good.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Be Betrayed During The Moon Square Uranus On Friday, July 29, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What's the expression? Oh, yes, being "thrown under the bus." Rather visual and a bit violent, but in essence, it means that someone will place the blame for something on you today, causing you to be the recipient of all that is awful.

A friend or co-worker is about to 'tell on you.' You may not have done anything wrong, but they will paint you in such a way that you'll end up looking like the guilty party — and you'll also suffer the consequences.

Your friend/co-worker has just thrown you under the bus, as this is common behavior during Moon square Uranus. You will take the rap for them, and your association with this person will end. But it will take a toll on you, as you didn't think something like this could happen.

Looks like you were wrong, Cancer. This person thought only of themselves, and now they only have to worry about whether or not you'll confront them on their shoddy behavior.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Today brings you a unique experience: you are going to be betrayed in advance. This means you have a partner who knows what you've been up to. This could mean they are on to you and keep track of your deceptions.

If you've been cheating on your mate, know this: they know, as in 'the partner knows.' Your partner has suspected this infidelity for a while, and they've only confirmed it recently.

They haven't approached you on it yet, but they're about to do an about-face on you by telling you that they are cheating on you and that they're in love with this new person and totally into leaving you.

Whoa! You are about to be betrayed by the person you have just betrayed. What's that called? It's called Moon square Uranus — welcome to your nightmare.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

What hurts the most about the way Moon square Uranus takes over your day is the fact that the person who is about to betray the heck out of you is someone you've trusted with your life. Isn't it always that way?

After all, it wouldn't be a true betrayal if we didn't actually care about the person who is doing us dirty. Alas, on this day, the person who will definitely be dealing us a rotten hand is the person we've come to love and adore.

Whatever made us love this person will be put on the chopping block today, as there is no way this person can undo the damage they cause. And the most hurtful part is that this is their plan; they intended to do damage because that was the easiest road for them to take.

They didn't consider 'talking' this one; nope, they just went in for the kill, and if you happen to be the collateral damage here, then so be it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.