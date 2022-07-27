The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Forgive Their Enemies During Jupiter Retrograde In Aries On July 28, 2022

Anytime we have a strong Jupiter transit, especially one in retrograde, we're looking at major transformations and deep personal insight to come.

This kind of event unearths some deep, dark secret and lets us know what we need to do about it if action is indeed required.

During Jupiter retrograde in Aries, we work with a stop-and-go dynamic. This means that we advance a bit, and then we pull back. Advance, and pull back.

What happens to us during this dance is that we get to dive deeply into what prevents us from moving forward. Introspection is heavy during Jupiter retrograde in Aries, but it has a purpose; all of our deep dives lead to clarity, and sometimes those revelations are gigantic and life-changing.

This is also when certain signs take huge risks; this includes letting go of those we no longer wish to identify with, as well as either getting back together with old loves or severing our ties with them altogether.

The idea is that something changes during Jupiter retrograde in Aries, allowing us to move on. This could come in the form of forgiveness, and especially in the releasing of the people, we call our enemies.

We let them go because we no longer wish to carry the burden of their memory around.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Forgive Their Enemies During Jupiter Retrograde in Aries on July 28, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

When you think of the word 'enemies,' you really can't commit to anyone in particular, but you do know who you've held on to that isn't exactly a friend.

There is someone in your life that you do not trust, nor have you trusted in years. They might be your enemy if you gave them a chance, but you will never make that happen; you keep them as far from you as possible, yet this person has taken up space in your mind.

It's as if you've reserved a private room for them inside your brain, and any time you feel like tormenting yourself, you visit with this old memory. It's neither fun nor productive; it's just there, taking up space, and you're so far past the resentment stage that you are starting to wonder why you even think of them.

During Jupiter retrograde in Aries, you will conclude that it's better to forgive them and release yourself from their shackles rather than pointlessly hold on to them.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You don't have enemies, per se, but you do have naysayers. People who have stepped in and re-written your life story in their own dreadful words. Basically, there are people in your life who do not understand you and never have — which implies family members as they are the ones you've known the longest.

In their inability to accept you as you are, they've either bad-mouthed you or told lies about you to others to make you seem either better or worse than you 'really' are. Only you get to write your own narrative. While your tire of the endless accusations and lies told by family members, you are also aware of how foolish they've become.

With Jupiter retrograde in Aries, you feel even more fearless than usual. This will be when you realize that these people, family or not, are not those you wish to have anything more to do with. And so, you let them go. Forever.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

During Jupiter retrograde in Aries, you feel as though you've had enough of the abuse that's been directed at you by a certain family member. It's always family, isn't it, Pisces?

And while you cherish the family structure very much, you've also let yourself become the family doormat, and that simply has to end. And, you know it. Today is the beginning of your new way of looking at things: that you are no longer going to look at THOSE things.

You've given so much attention to the people who never consider your feelings. If you spend too much time thinking about them, you'll recall how they actually went out of their way to hurt you. It's time for you to walk away from them permanently, Pisces. It's time for you to call it quits on letting others stomp on you. Forgive, release, move on...that's called 'health.'

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.