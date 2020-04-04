5 Inconsiderate Zodiac Signs Who Treat Their Partners As An Afterthought, According To Astrology

They're better off single.

Have you ever seen a couple who doesn’t act like a couple?

When they’re out together, they seem to be separate and don’t touch. When they’re with other people, their attention is focused on others, not on their partner. When they make decisions, they rarely, if ever, take their partner into consideration.

There are the people who treat their partners as an afterthought. Such is the case for a select few inconsiderate zodiac signs in astrology.

It’s not that they’re mean or unkind to their partner, it just comes off as indifferent. They may be so used to taking care of themselves and being on their own, that they don’t know what being in a relationship means; they may be scared that if they get too close to the other person, their partner will leave them.

When someone treats their partner as an afterthought, they don’t make plans, or they forget important occasions such as birthdays or anniversaries. They may avoid incorporating their partner into other aspects of their lives, like inviting them to company functions or introducing them to their family.

It's usually on purpose because the more ties you have, the harder it is to get out of a relationship, or your partner may not take the relationship seriously. Overall, if you don’t see yourself as a partner, it’s hard to understand how you should treat one.

Here are the zodiac signs who tend to treat their partners as an afterthought in their relationship:

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries have a lot going on in their lives, and they never have enough hours in the day. The problem is that they often forget to put spending time with their partner on their list. It's not that they're deliberately trying to avoid them, they're just already overscheduled — and that includes all the things that are spontaneously added in.

Sometimes it's all Aries can do to make time for the physical part of the relationship, and hope that, at some point, the emotional part will get some attention.

2. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's not Gemini's intention to treat their partner as an afterthought, but they have a lot going on in their heads. It's easy for them to forget things or to feel overwhelmed, especially when they tend to not pay attention to details.

Geminis get distracted, are late for dinners and shows, and sometimes they even forget that they made plans in the first place. Consistency can be challenging for Gemini, and it's hard for them to stay dedicated to one thing or person for a long time.

3. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius tend to be impatient, and it's hard for them to consider others when they're making plans or taking actions. Sagittarians sometimes feel single when they're not because they forget to include their partner when making plans.

It's difficult for Sagittarius to get into the habit of considering their partner's needs, but if they try, they can do it. This is a zodiac sign that thrives on being independent and having new experiences. They can take their partner for granted and not realize they're doing it until it's too late.

4. Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Sometimes, Leos get so caught up in achieving their own goals and dreams that they forget about their partner. If Leo is making plans, they may forget to include their partner, or they may rationalize that their partner wouldn't be into it anyway.

If this sign treats their partner as an afterthought, they're not doing it because they don't love them or they're not kind; they do it because they are leaders and have other people who look to them for guidance. Leos have a lot of energy but they may not have enough for everyone.

5. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

When Capricorn gets into work mode, almost everything becomes an afterthought for them — not just their partner, but their own needs as well. When it comes to their career or job, Capricorns have tunnel-vision where all they see is what they need to accomplish to achieve their goals, finish their projects, and get ahead.

They have tremendous focus, but they're not good at splitting their attention. Capricorn needs to finish something before they move on to the next task, and sometimes doing that for their partner gets lost in the mix.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and astrology lover. She has written over 500 articles on the zodiac signs and how the stars influence us. She's had articles in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, and Woman's Day. Visit her website or and her Instagram.