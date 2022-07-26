Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For July 27, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Wednesday, July 27, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology horoscopes using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Empress

Your love for others will pour out of you, Aries. You will ooze nurturing affection and care with friends, family, and social connections. Use your heart and allow yourself to embody your feminine energy fully.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

New beginnings can be messy, Taurus. When something you start begins to spiral out of control, don't be so quick to assume that means you are doing something wrong and should quit. Quite the opposite may be true; it's time for you to double down on your efforts.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Surround yourself with loving people, Gemini. You need some TLC, and the best way to refill your love cup is by being around friends and family who know how to make you laugh and hug you when needed.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Do your prep work, Cancer. You are ready to start a new journey. This is an exciting time for you. To be sure to have a successful outcome, do the work that needs to be done,

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

An expense may come up that you did not expect. You will become more aware of the value of time. If you have the chance to make more money, even if it means working a little harder this week, consider doing it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

A brand new beginning is here for you. Don't forget where you came from; past lessons may help you stay wise and remain ahead of the curve.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

Teamwork does not always make the dream work. Too many opinions can create confusion. It can be tough to lead when everyone thinks they know more than someone else. Today lay low.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups, reversed

Feelings can be complex and hard to navigate. So today, instead of thinking aloud and saying everything that comes to mind, look inward and understand yourself first to help you empathize with others.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

You've done all your training and prep work. Now what matters is taking what you've learned and applying it. Even if you are not confident enough or ready, a small step towards practicing what you've learned will be good for you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

Learning to manage your budget and overcome a setback is never easy or fun. So lean in on friends who understand finance or look to professionals who may be able to give you advice.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

It only takes one small step in the right direction to help you see a quick improvement. But, on the other hand, a slight detour can make a massive difference to your current situation.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Trust your intuition. When someone or something seems unclear, there's a good chance that more information is coming to you. You may not have all the facts yet, but they will arrive at the right time. Be patient.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.