As of July 27, 2022, we will experience a ferocious desire to rise to the top regarding our goals and ambitions.

This is due to the transit of Mars sextile Saturn, which generally lasts about four days or so and can create situations that could be difficult for us.

While ambitious efforts are applauded, how we achieve these goals may be shady or unorthodox; we are like the corrupt Olympian who sets out to sabotage our opponents, only to have the entire enterprise fall on top of us instead.

And so, for some, a rough day it shall be. Many of us will be seized with the idea that today is the day to get what we want, through hook or crook; we do not think things through and only consider the goal.

The journey, however, is messy, and we tend to make too many mistakes. Inherent in our vision of personal success is the flawed road we take to get there, which leads to inevitable failure.

What feels like an energetic attempt at excellence can rapidly turn into a race for power; our egos are at stake here. We think we can do something that we can't do, and nothing will convince us otherwise.

Today is roughest for those signs who can't accept the limits of our own abilities. Mars sextile Saturn provides false hope while stimulating us to think we can have everything we want. We will put in the effort and be smacked in the face for it.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Wednesday, July 27, 2022

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are at a great juncture in your life, Gemini: you believe so much in yourself (and you should) that on this day, July 17, you will attempt to do something you've never done before.

It looks like you are about to rid yourself of a person you don't want to know.

This could be a family member. You are so tired of them, but you don't want to live in constant dread of running into them, so you make the moves to permanently shut them out of your life.

While this is, in its way, a bold and ambitious move, you will realize that the amount of pain you are delivering is way more than necessary.

You will successfully get rid of them, but you will never ever be able to return to this relationship again, as they will be so hurt that after a while, they will shut the iron gate on you. No looking back on this one, Gemini.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Your biggest problem today is your arrogance, Libra. You honestly think that you can get away with this one thing that you do forever, and it seems that today is the day where it all backfires in your face. You have been abusive in your regard to the people in your life who, at one point, thought you loved them.

You didn't, and you were just using them, though you liked having them all think you were in love with them.

You have zero feelings for any people in your life, and today, your ambition leads you to another person to use and abuse.

Heads up: they're having none of it, or you. You've been marked, Libra. Your game of using people has been exploited, and now you have nowhere to hide. You've been caught red-handed, and the word is getting out: you are someone to be avoided, and you'll notice that people flee from you as if you were infected with something awful.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Your intentions are good, Pisces, and you really do wish to create something beneficial and good for others. The only problem is that you can't seem to find an 'in.' There's nowhere to go with your brilliant idea, and this will frustrate you today.

Your rebellious side will try anyway, except this time you'll choose a different, possibly an illegal path and you'd be well advised to stop right now before anything goes too far out of hand.

Don't let your frustration turn into ambition; you will only get yourself in major trouble, and you won't come off as too smart if caught.

Those good intentions will read as selfishness if you don't use discretion today. Try to back up before you spring forward, as today does not have success in mind for you. While this day brings you mad frustration, it can also be a lesson for you, but the key is to learn it

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.