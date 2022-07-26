The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Tuesday, July 26, 2022

You may wake up in a fantastic mood, and with that bright feeling comes the expectation of a great day. How could it go wrong? When you feel this good, you can't help but create a good day for yourself, right?

Well, yes, and no. Here's the thing: today puts you in your own world of great feeling, but the rough part is that nobody else in your immediate circle feels the same kind of joie-de-vivre as you do, and that may just end up with you sulking the day away.

Today, with Moon conjunct Venus as our guide, gives us that perfect opportunity to understand how the greater our expectations are, the more chance we have to see them fail. Deepak Chopra once told us to 'expect the highest' regarding our intentions and how we aim to manifest them.

It's a nice thought; if we expect only the best results, then surely, if we don't hold a shred of doubt in our hearts, we must naturally be able to manifest only the best.

Sounds good on paper, and then there's reality. Not everyone is an enlightened master; sometimes, expecting the best sets us up for plummeting disappointment.

Hello, today. And hello, disappointing results. No biggie, and you'll definitely get through it all, but it feels like a shame to have started the day out with glee only to run into sourpuss after sourpuss.

If you are one of the signs mentioned today, you'll probably be better off on your own. Don't let anyone stand in the way of your great attitude because they will try, oh yes, they will try.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes starting Tuesday, July 26, 2022 are Gemini, Virgo and Sagittarius.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You're a quick study, Gemini, so when you notice that everyone in your life seems to be dragging behind you, you will do the smart thing and let them be. You had big ideas for today, but nobody else seems to be in the mood, and so, you'll accept that you'll have to spend this time with your real best friend: yourself.

While this doesn't seem like torture, you did want the companionship of one particular person today, and that person just isn't up for anything. You might take it personally, but your higher mind will kick in and let you pass.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

During Moon conjunct Venus, you feel inspired and smart; it would be very cool for you to share your creative vibe with others, but no one's biting. OK, so it's one more day on your own. Take this time to hone your craft; if you really are as inspired as you wake you feeling today, then you can use this time for self-care.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

It's not really as rough as all that for you, today, Virgo. It's more along the lines of you feeling impatient and nervous. You can't put your finger on why you'd feel this way, but Moon conjunct Venus has a funny way of taking a good thought and making it anxious.

Say, for instance, you feel good about your appearance today. You love that. You relish the days when you feel good about your looks, and this day will definitely give you that freedom. But, as the day progresses, so will the self-doubt, and before you know it, all of your newly acquired self-love will start to dissipate.

You'll find yourself asking people if you look good. If they don't immediately respond with, "You look amazing," you'll naturally assume they are criticizing and judging you. It's that topsy turvy day; you project all your fears onto those around you, and you are the only one who ends up suffering for it.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Unfortunately (don't you love when this is the first word of your horoscope?) today is one of those days where you give in to your anxiety, rather than combat it like a boss. You will try, but you may know that your best move today is to stay home.

The good part is that you'll heal; as soon as you get some 'me time,' you'll be able to sort out whatever unnerves you. With Moon conjunct Venus, you want the things that always comfort you: creative expression, self-love, imagination.

If you can find a way to sink into something that doesn't involve people, you'll be OK. The problem with the day is people or your perception of people. You can't accept them today, and because of that, you'd probably be better off on your own, spending some alone time. Know that you are OK no matter what. The now moment is all you have. Let yours be a good one. That one's on you, Sagittarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.