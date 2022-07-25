The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Find Out Who Loves Them During The Moon Sextile Jupiter On Tuesday, July 26, 2022

If you happen to be feeling sorry for yourself, or simply feeling bad about the state of your life at this very moment, do not worry help is on the way.

Today, we are about to experience the positive effects of the Moon sextile Jupiter, which has the potential to wipe our tears away and instill in us a feeling of hope, and possibly love, too.

This transit works on our ability to open our hearts; today comes with a lesson: if we can open to love, we can receive love. If we are shut down, we will never know what love is.

That's the broad range effect of this transit because Jupiter can bring growth and luck.

Because of this, certain zodiac signs will find out the news today, especially the interesting news of who out there loves us, or wants to get to know us better. Today is the day we hear about who has a crush on us, or who has always adored us but never had the nerve to approach us.

What's even better is that the news is not only surprising, it's exciting. We may actually want to know them, too.

During Moon sextile Jupiter, the openness we feel allows us to see others in a positive light. We don't automatically discount people simply because they show interest in us; we, in turn, are interested in them as well.

So, today could act as a day of new beginnings, and that is truly exciting news. Many of us will know today as the day we find out who loves us, which will spark our imaginations and set our hearts free.

This is no ordinary day-to-day; if we really do let our guard down, we might actually find the person we love, as it seems they have already been loving us for quite some time.

These three zodiac signs find out who loves them on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

And when the Moon harmonizes with Jupiter, it's a wonderful surprise.

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You are pretty familiar with being the person that someone has a crush on, and crushes are, well, to be expected in your life. But has anyone actually ever LOVED you, from afar, to the point where they stand out as someone special, to you?

You're going to experience this on this day, July 26, as the Moon sextile Jupiter rules the sky and gives you a good example of what it's like to find out who loves you. You may have been in a group where someone took notice of you; they did not take you for granted, and there was something about them that you noticed as well, and it was good.

It seems that this person is still very interested in you, and they might do something today that will make them stand out to you in ways you perhaps didn't notice before. What felt like an ordinary 'chance meeting' before may blossom into something special, as you are going to come to terms with the fact that this person actually loves you ... and that's a good thing.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Today, you are going to find out that there's someone in your life that absolutely loves you to pieces, and guess what? You don't care. You like being loved and it sure beats the heck out of being disliked, but the truth is, you're already in love with someone else and all this new person's 'love' does for you is to make things feel uncomfortable.

You really aren't up for someone's confession, as you don't feel the same way in return. You'll try to let them down easy, but it won't be enough, because their pride is on the line here and they aren't about to back down.

This person loves you and they aren't going to let you walk away without at least hearing them out. And so, like a 'nice person' you'll listen to them regale you with their love of you, and then you'll say a grateful 'thank you, but I'm not interested’ and the rest is up to them.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You may have to check in with your own vulnerability today as you tend to get a little giddy whenever someone fawns over you. You fall for flattery, and so today, when someone expresses their deep feelings of love and attraction for you, you might find yourself so flattered that you'll be given them whatever they want.

During Moon sextile Jupiter, the desire to be loved is strong, but that doesn't mean you have to accept it from just anyone, and that 'anyone' comes to you today in the form of someone you might not look at twice on any other occasion.

Because you are a vulnerable person, you still need to watch who you engage with; the person who loves you and tells you all about it today? They need to be 'vetted' before you let them directly into your heart. Check them out first, before you accept their love into your life.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.