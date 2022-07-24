The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Monday, July 25, 2022

If anything is going to get on our nerves today, it's going to be that we need to take care of something that we really don't want to do.

We've probably been putting this off for way too long, and while it's been on our minds, it's still a thing of dread, and it's still something we would put off forever if we could.

However, we can't; this is the day we have to confront this idea/action/chore/conversation head-on.

We're looking at the effect of the Moon trine Saturn and how it lets us know in no uncertain terms that we need to start taking responsibility. We may try to brush it off and convince ourselves that we are totally on the ball and ready to handle whatever comes up, but the truth is this: we have become lazy.

Our procrastination has become our burden. In other words, we deserve whatever we get today simply because we put ourselves in this position.

Saturn energy is strong and factual; it lets us know that acting responsibly isn't an option. We have to own up to what we're here for; if we don't step up to the plate and do our share, we'll suffer.

Today brings attention to three zodiac signs in particular; these signs will learn that you can only deny facts for just so long. If there's something you have to do, then do it. If there's something you have to say, then say it. And on and on. And action!

Here are the three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on Monday, July 25, 2022

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You're probably laughing at the idea that your zodiac sign is called out for the 'world's laziest procrastinator' transit, and yet, here we are, calling you out, Taurus. Look, it's time to face facts: you have no more excuses.

Whatever you have to do, you just need to come to terms with it and do it. It's not like you're being asked to save the planet. You must keep up with things like paying bills or calling people back.

It's well known that you don't like doing what's expected of you, but there comes a time when you have no choice, not if you want to be a good person others can trust.

Think of it this way, Taurus: you're doing this yourself. It would be fun to think of yourself as a child with no responsibilities, but you're not. You're a grown-up, and you have to act accordingly. Then, you can party.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

What's going on with you, Gemini is that you've gotten used to doing nothing, and now it's become a lifestyle. You'll cease to exist as a functioning adult if you get any lazier.

You'll just become an amorphous blob that looks upon the rest of the working world as peons who were dumb enough to actually do something with their lives. This fiction is cute for about three seconds, but here's the thing: You're not a gamer, and this isn't a game.

You're a person who needs to come up with the goods, and you're doing nothing but staring at your navel. Well, the belly-button days are over, Gemini, and unfortunately, you have to take responsibility for your life.

You've become a burden to others, and during Moon trine Saturn, the 'others' will confront you about your sorry behavior. What will you do? Will you revive yourself by stepping up, or will you sink back into the mire where you think it's all coming to you for free?

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You've created a world for yourself where the excuses are built-in and supported by all kinds of backup plans. The day has come, Sagittarius, and "I can't" has no place in your life anymore. Wake up! You are alive! This is so non-Sagittarius of you to sit and stew in your own juices for this long a period. You've got Moon trine Saturn on your case right now, beckoning you to get over yourself.

How often can you refuse to partake in the betterment of your own self? Even you can recognize that you are regressing as opposed to progressing. Where is that spark, and how did you let it grow so dim? Today will have you staring down in the mirror, and what you see will look like an opportunity. Will you take yourself up on this chance? You better. Get off the couch and start living.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.