There's a good reason for feeling either under the weather or a little on edge on this day, July 21, because we have Jupiter in Aries and Saturn in Aquarius. These transits can 'set us off,' meaning they pull energy from us.

One might think that a transit like Jupiter in Aries would work FOR us, and it most certainly is available for that, but for some signs, this transit works to create more of what we don't want. Jupiter is good for expanding on what is already there, but when it's in Aries, we might encounter some misplaced negative energy. If we dwell on it, it becomes larger.

Saturn in Aquarius lets us know that whatever we're dwelling on, we're not going to get any satisfaction from it.

Being human, we want satisfaction, and on a day like today, we will look for it in all the wrong places. Saturn cuts off the hope of the day and lets us look at all the things we cannot achieve. Today brings many signs of frustration; we believe our intentions are good, yet we can't get a thing off the ground.

If you ever asked somebody, "What's wrong" only to have the answer you with, "I dunno," then you'll get the hang of today. "Why do you feel uneasy today?" "Because." "Why is nothing going right today?" "Dunno." "How can I get what I want today?" "Pfft, whatever."

July 21, 2022 brings us many non-committal statements and very few straightforward answers. We might even call it a day of 'no relief.' What we need to avoid today is forcing something that isn't happening.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Thursday, July 21, 2022

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Let's get right to the point: you've had better days than this one, and that's what you'll have to keep your eye on today. You've had a good week so far, which probably makes you feel confident that today will go just as swimmingly; however, you'd be wrong about that.

If there's one thing you detest, it's told that you can't do something — especially by someone you already have no respect for.

And that's today in a nutshell. You judge others for their lack of intelligence, yet today seems to give them some special privilege to tell you what to do.

It is unnerving, but at the same time, you can't win, as they hold something over you that enables their arrogant behavior. This situation involves someone at your place of employment.

If you go against their wishes, you lose out, somehow, and you don't want to lose out — or lose your job for that matter, so you buckle down and give them what they want, which dissolves all of your pride.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Here you are, right on the cusp of Leo season, and you're feeling powerful and righteous. The only problem is, you've got that nagging Saturn in Aquarius messing with your head.

You aren't sure how to channel this rush of power that you're feeling, and because Saturn transits are so restrictive, you may put your efforts into doing something that isn't good for you and possibly not too good for anyone around you.

While you ordinarily work well with Aquarius energy, you don't like to have to reign in your powers, meaning you aren't cool with being told to stop, point blank. Today puts you in conflict with those around you because you feel you are the only one who knows what's best for you, and you'd be right at that.

Still, that will not stop the people in your life from doling out unsolicited advice by the bucketful. Deal with it, and let it slide off your back, Scorpio.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Don't be surprised if someone calls you out today, Capricorn, as your personality seems to bug someone in your life. They may be all revved up due to Leo sun coming in a day, and today is the day they decide that they've had enough of you, and whatever it is they feel has offended them.

Jupiter in Aries makes people feel they are right; they will also defend their stance, which is unfortunate when their stance is about taking you down for 'reasons.' You've rubbed someone the wrong way, and today is the day they find the nerve to let you know what they feel, and it will upset you.

You don't like being put down, mainly because you don't think it's fair of them to step in and intrude on your life. You like yourself and don't need the opinion of someone who can't take you as you are. You may let this episode create self-doubt in you; try not to indulge in that overthinking. You're fine 'as is.'

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.