On July 21, 2022, we have a rather unusual transit: Jupiter in Aries. While there's nothing that is especially troublesome about it, as both Jupiter and Aries are powerfully positive, what causes the trouble is how we react to all that power.

We've all heard the expression, "With great power comes great responsibility." Never before has this been truer, and Jupiter in Aries is probably the consummate symbol of this expression.

In terms of love and romance, we are looking at our feelings today: are we satisfied with what we have? Do we want more? Do we want something — or rather someone that we cannot have? Such is life, as we are eternally attracted to the unreachable and the unavailable.

We, humans, are such a strange bunch; we do want what we cannot have. This brings up another truthful cliché: The grass is always greener on the other side of the fence. Jupiter in Aries makes us feel this way; we are less enchanted with what we have and smitten beyond comprehension over what isn't ours.

There is no 'now' moment in today's love scope. There is only 'what if' and that tomorrow doesn't exist at the moment, conditions like 'what if' are merely time-wasting moments. We want the love that we cannot have on this day.

We want the people we cannot have, and we will feel the burn that comes from projecting a life that doesn't exist. To want something that we know we can't have is merely self-torment. If we feel this way today, it is because we are subject to the weaknesses of our astrological sign.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want Love They Can't Have During Jupiter In Aries On Thursday, July 21, 2022

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

There's something that you're going to be feeling today that will be the last thing in the world that you'd ever want to admit to, and that is jealousy. What's even worse is that you know it and have been feeling it for what feels like forever.

Nobody admits to being jealous, and you're certainly not going to start the trend. However, it irks you. Jupiter in Aries is revving your feelings of wanting things you do not have, which crosses into the worst of all possible scenarios: your love life.

You don't want to feel this way, yet you can't help it. You're on a comparison trip today; in your mind, everyone has everything you want, and somehow, you missed that train to happiness. You want what you believe everyone else has: love. You may even have love, which may be GREAT, but today you can't see anything but how tragic your life is and how everybody has what you want. Waaaa.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Well, you've finally gotten what you've wanted for so long: the riveted attention of the person you love. So, why then is it not impressing you? Why was the chase more important than the capture? You wanted this person for so long, and now that they are throwing themselves at your feet, all you can think about is the next person.

Just the idea that you are this way bugs you. You feel like nothing on earth can satisfy you simply because you are enamored only with that which you cannot have. During Jupiter in Aries, it's as if this feeling doubles up on you. You get everything you want, and it's no longer good enough. There is no 'today' with you; there's only the imaginary beauty of tomorrow. This attitude makes you ruin the moment for yourself repeatedly.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Jupiter in Aries is about to play tricks with your mind. On the one hand, you feel strong today; with this powerful transit backing you up, how could you not assume the role of the successful person. You are the conquerer of love, and everything you touch turns to gold or at least, that's how the story went. Alas, real life has you feeling unsatisfied with love and everything else in your life. Jupiter in Aries brings out your needy side, and that's a side you rarely if ever want to admit to.

You're not content to have a good love life; you want the trimmings, too. You want your partner to be someone they can never be, which is the beginning of the end. There's one thing to desire change in another person, and there's another thing to demand they administer to your will. When your partner disagrees with you today, you will see them as inferior, incapable, and dull. You want only the love that doesn't exist, and you'll end up sacrificing the love that does.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.