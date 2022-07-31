The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Monthly Horoscopes, August 1 - 31, 2022

August of 2022 has a lot more than just heat coming our way. As we scorch on into the second half of the summer, we might also have to do a little damage control when it comes to our personal temperature.

In other words, some of us might be a little testy this month — and we'll be picking fights with those we love, those we don't love, and even, ourselves if such a thing is possible. We're still in the heat of Leo season, and it will be a few weeks before we get the splash of refreshment that the Sun in Virgo promises, on the 22nd.

Certain signs of the zodiac will roll with this month better than others, and still, there are those folks who won't be enjoying it at all. Let's keep in mind that we have Uranus retrograde and until it happens, and after it happens, we're all going to be feeling mighty rebellious.

The problem with the rebelliousness that we feel is that it's futile; Sure, we may think we're 'fighting the good fight' but the truth is, no one's listening, and even if they were, they wouldn't do a thing about it. August brings much futility, especially for the ones who desperately call for change. Now, THAT's frustrating.

What may add to the roughness of the month is the transits Moon in Scorpio, during the first week — this could add to our anxiety, quickly followed by Pluto in Capricorn on the 9th, which would easily create tension in the workplace.

We could use the power of the Moon in Aries to our benefit, but many will use it in negative ways, which could actually lead to the loss of jobs. We can look forward to the Moon in Libra towards the end of the month, for some helpful balance. The key is to keep calm and carry on, as they say.



Here are the three zodiac signs with rough monthly horoscopes for August 2022:



1. Leo



(Sun, Moon or Rising Signs)

You might think that because the majority of this month is spent in your sign's season that you'd have a better time of it, but all August really brings you is this feeling of wanting something you can't have.

This could be the desire for more life, more love, or more money. It's as if Leo season pushes you into the kind of self-reflection that you really don't care for. You don't want to look within, you want to party, get attention, and try new things. You will have all that, but you will be pulled by certain transits that may have an ill effect on you, one such transit being the full moon in Aquarius.

Of all the events that will happen this month, there's something about this Aquarius transit that makes you feel deprived. And when you feel deprived, you start to lash out; you make others feel your pain, and that takes everyone down.

You may want to practice discretion during this time; don't assume everyone in your life is your punching bag because they are not. Be grateful for what you have and stop dwelling on all that you believe you do not have.

2. Capricorn



(Sun, Moon or Rising signs)

Smack dab in the heart of August, you will come into contact with Mars in Taurus trine Pluto in Capricorn. This is the defining transit of your month, personally, and it's here to show you exactly what you cannot do.

While nobody on Earth wants to be told what they cannot do, you'll get to experience this first hand. And it will feel very personal. You are very used to getting your way, especially in the workplace and in finances; you know how to run your life and you rarely take advice.

August will have you eating your own words, as so much of what you believe in will be challenged. And, as you get to experience the early days of Uranus retrograde, you'll want to challenge everybody right back; you won't stand for this behavior!

Even as you walk through Mercury in Libra, you still won't be able to feel at peace, but it might help a bit. Sun in Virgo only cements your opinion; you cannot be swayed or budged from your stance. This creates difficulty in all relationships.



3. Aquarius

(Sun, Moon or Rising Signs)

You might walk into August with a smile on your face, but there's someone out there who thinks that smile is pure arrogance and wishes to bring you down. Do not be surprised if someone calls you a spoiled brat this month. What's worse, is that you might just be one, Aquarius.

You've gotten away with so much, and while you might call it the luck of the rebel, to others you just come across as a privileged snob, and as we approach Uranus to retrograde on the 24th, you, personally, might get a glimpse of how others perceive you.

This isn't about 'who cares what they think' — it's about having to take a look at yourself, despite what others think. As you approach Virgo season, you will need to look at yourself as you never have before; August brings you face to face with yourself in the cosmic mirror, and what you'll see is someone who is so out of touch with reality that you'll be forced to change. The good part? Change is good. Let it happen. Make it happen.

