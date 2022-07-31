The 3 Zodiac Signs With Great Monthly Horoscopes In August 2022

August is here and the planet is...hot. While summer has turned into an incomparable 'heatwave deluxe', our astrological weather won't be as flammable, so to speak. We're looking at a very promising August, and for some signs, it looks as if there will be a whole lot of healing going on.

August ends Leo Sun and presents us with Virgo season on August 22 and this zodiac sign is all about healing. While temperatures heat up, dispositions and tempers cool down, and for this, we can all be very grateful.

Our helpful transits, this month, will fall on the 11th, which will bring us Venus in Leo, and later on in the month, when we come into the extraordinary Mercury in Libra, on the 25th. These are the days we can count on for the good fortune and progress in whatever topic is on our minds.

Of course, we have many other days to consider, and in terms of interesting and helpful transits, we can look to Mars in Gemini, on the 20th, as this event will no doubt be the pivot mark in many people's lives.

We will start the month off with the positive vibe that's coming in on the 4th of August, and that is the day we have both Mercury in Virgo, and the moon in Scorpio. As our moon begins its journey into fullness, we should see many couples renewing their vows, jobs being upgraded and wise choices being made in health and well-being. If August brings us health and wisdom, then we're going to have to be there for it, which is precisely why we have these wonderful Mercury transits to help us focus.

Three zodiac signs with great monthly horoscopes in August 2022:



1. Gemini



(May 21 - June 20)

You've been somewhat on a roll these days, and as we enter August, you can pretty much count on the continuation of that hot streak. Just because you are a Gemini doesn't necessarily mean you are the master of communication, in fact, you've experienced a few flubs in recent days, in terms of saying the wrong thing at the wrong time. That's about to change; with Mercury in Virgo on the 4th, it's as if you'll be blessed with such an ability to communicate that everyone around you will start listening intently.

Now that you've got the attention of the crowd, you can work the real magic here, and that, of course, lies in your amazing ideas. This is your time, Gemini; you can basically have anything you want this month, simply because — thanks to the many Libra transits — you have the power of charisma AND intelligence, working together. During August of '22, you will be in your prime. You can win at anything; financial endeavors, investments, love, health... you name it, it's yours for the asking.

2. Virgo



(August 23 - September 22)

As you approach your season, you feel as though many of the obstacles that have held you back start to slip away. You're coming into a better version of yourself and you know it. You are at peace with recognizing where you've gone wrong, and thanks to the helpful assistance of transits like the moon in Libra and Mars in Gemini, you feel as though you don't have to prove yourself in the same way as you used to. This month puts you at ease with who you are, and that's a major step for you, Virgo. While you still retain your ferocity, you know where to place that energy now, as well as where to withhold it.

You've learned a major lesson that culminates this month, and that is the lesson of discretion. Never before have you understood the power of silence; you've always believed your best move was in shouting, screaming, telling it like it is...and yet, here we are, feeling balanced and at ease with the idea that, if 'they' have an opinion that differs from your own, then so be it. Not your business. Feel the power of this and let it sink in, Virgo.



3. Libra



(September 23 - October 22)

August lets you in on a secret: you don't have to overcompensate for what you believe is lacking in you...because there is nothing you lack, Libra. Not this month, at least. And this will play out in its best form in love and romance. You've held back in the last few months, afraid to be rejected and so, you've become a show-off. You no longer need to deflect negative energy to attract a mate; you can come out with self-confidence.

As we enter Virgo season, you can rest assured that there is no place for trying to make yourself into a bigger, brighter version of yourself as you are perfectly wonderful 'as is.' When Venus enters Leo on the 11th, you'll notice that the one you like finds you very attractive, and you didn't have to do much to make that happen.

Your confidence in your own appearance and character seems to settle into a permanent state by the end of the month, with the moon in Libra trine Saturn in Aquarius. Trust yourself this month, Libra. Everything you do is working out, now it's time to notice this.

