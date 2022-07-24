The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Monday, July 25, 2022

Juno, the asteroid that governs marriages, relationships and contracts, turns retrograde in Pisces today, giving you the chance to attend to what needs fixing.

While Juno may be best known for its influence over marriages, its influence extends to partnerships and contracts of any sort, including professional.

As Juno turns retrograde, it’s a great time to look at those commitments in your life to see what needs fixing and what may need to be ended so that you can create something more aligned with your needs and who you are now.

In Pisces, you need whatever contract you’re in, whether personal or professional, to have a greater meaning for you.

A simple business deal may not suffice any longer. Instead, you may need to incorporate a more humanitarian benefit to feeling like your work serves a greater purpose.

If your relationship or romantic life has been challenged recently because of decisions or contracts that you’ve made professionally, then this may also be a time to fix it and readjust your priorities so that you can focus more on what is actually contributing to your life that you want to live.

The Moon begins in Gemini today before shifting into Cancer which means that you will be drawn to be more reflective about what home truly means to you and if you are nurturing your own self and heart like it’s the sacred temple that it is.

Use the energy today to reflect on your own feelings and dreams for the future, and then use the energy of Juno retrograde to take an honest look at what you want to fix or adjust so that you can feel like you aren’t just set up for success but that you are fulfilling your greater purpose.

Venus in Cancer will also align with Jupiter in Aries, making you more aware of the areas of your life that you can bring expansion to so that you can see greater abundance and opportunities.

This helps support the idea that while you may want something to last forever, only putting in the work to achieve it can make it happen.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Monday, July 25, 2022:

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Juno turning retrograde in your sign brings about some attractive opportunities for growth in your life. This can positively affect your romantic relationship, but it’s about more than just love. This is a chance for you to reflect more deeply on your agreements with others and if they truly foster your authentic self and help you create the life you dream of.

When you are in sync with the verbal or formal agreements, you are taking an active hand in creating the life you desire. The biggest thing for you is to ensure that your fantasies about how life is or will progress aren’t affecting those decisions or agreements. You can only sign on the dotted line or agree to something based on the reality that you are living in now.

If instead, it feels like it perpetuates the dreams you have for the future without any real foundation on how to create them, then you will be asked to take a second look at it. Nothing is destined to fail, but only dreaming about something doesn’t accomplish it either. You have to put in the work to create it, and when you do, you learn not only what it takes to make your dreams a reality but also that reality can be much sweeter than a fantasy.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Venus is in your sign as it unites with Jupiter in Aries today just as Juno turns retrograde. In astrology, everything is always connected, so you are being asked to focus on the contracts and agreements you have signed to recognize that your romantic life and sense of abundance are directly affected by it.

As a Cancer, you have an enormous amount of feeling inside you. Still, you often keep the lid on a little too tight, fearing that if you don’t, you will lose people or arrangements that you have become attached to. The other side is that unless you can show your authentic self and needs, the agreements, whether personal or professional, ultimately are null and void.

Relationships and even professional agreements only work when they’re based on the truth of what you need, what you feel and what you want to create. For them to flourish, they need to be based on your own truth. Use today’s energy and the shift with Juno and Jupiter this week to allow yourself to operate more for your truth, trusting that anything truly meant to be yours can’t ever be lost.

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Jupiter is currently in your sign stirring up all sorts of changes and self-reflection. With this planet just turning retrograde this week, those external events will have more of an internal feel. Life will slow down a bit, but don’t worry.

It’s not all bad, and you tune in to how you feel will actually be able to help you move further ahead than relying on action alone. Today Jupiter in your sign joins up with Venus in Cancer, giving you the chance to see new ways that expansion and opportunities can come into your life.

This will affect you both financially and even romantically, which means that it has the potential to be life-changing energy. If you’ve felt limited by any choices or scenarios in your life recently, then this is a time to truly be able to feel out a path forward.

You need to be able to truly expand on the life you create, move forward, try new things and feel like your biggest love affair is with life itself. To do this, you must also ensure that you are set up to expand on your current freedoms. Whether that means it affects your professional setting or even romantic agreement, it’s time to make sure that the life you have is actually one that supports the life you want to create.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.