The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Your daily horoscope for July 19, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Tuesday. Mercury enters Leo today.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Write down a list of things you want to accomplish this summer, Aries. With Mercury entering Leo focus on your passions in life.

You have the permission to make something happen! Take risks, but think them through first.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Try to avoid unnecessary conflicts, Taurus. Mercury enters your sector of authority figures, and this fixed sign's energy can come against your stubborn nature for a battle you can't win.

Prepare to feel challenged today and to have your courage tested. It's better to win over a person than to have things your way.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Speak your truth, Gemini. With Mercury, the planet of communication entering your third house, it's time to really be courageous about what you believe.

You will be having important conversations. Perhaps you will be looking into doing something that scares you and requires all the strength you have to follow through with your choice. It's going to all work out for you, but remember that you have to stay strong and trust your intuition at this time.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There is nothing wrong with wanting nice things. In fact, having the finer things in life can be a lot of fun.

Even if you can't afford every single thing that you want to have right now, maybe you can find a way to splurge on yourself and have one treasured item you truly enjoy. A beautiful purse or something of value can be a great gift to yourself this month.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's so good to take care of yourself, Leo. Today, as Mercury enters your sign it's time to indulge in good books, and podcasts that feed your soul and mind.

You'll want to do things that help you to have the healthiest internal life so that you're productive and successful this month.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Mercury entering Leo is going to have you thinking too much about the past, in fact, you may feel fixated on a slight that hurt you deeply. It's hard to let go of a grudge.

Your resentment can be so unbearable that you finally want to change something about yourself in order to let go and move on. You don't want to be held back by the anger you feel inside toward a person you once loved.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It only takes one friend to be there to help you see that the world is not that bad. As you go through a tough time in your life this week, one person makes all the difference.

While Mercury is in Leo, remind yourself that you're not alone and to reach out to people you know love you. It is hard to say you need help, but so much better when you have someone walking beside you with their loving support.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

People and ego trips can push your button today. You are sensitive to pride that is unwarranted and without any truth to back it up.

You may tend to use sarcasm to cover your feelings about their hypocrisy. Try not to be too brazen when you call it out in a passive-aggressive manner.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you are braver than usual today. With Mercury in your sector of faith, it's as if there's a light shining on the areas of darkness that cause you to experience fear.

You're learning the true meaning of bravery and that not everything can be explained. (Sometimes it does not have to be either.)

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you learn a valuable lesson about hope. Look for stories shared by others that reveal how life and death matters work.

You might enjoy watching documentaries and shows about crime or murder mysteries this week.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Your spirit of love is a guiding light to a good friend. You being there for someone can make all the difference.

You may find that it's much easier to open up and share your heart without holding back.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you are open to new possibilities that scare you.

With Mercury in your sector of health, while transitting Leo, you start to feel confident and hopeful about the future. Even areas where you felt weak begin to strengthen.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.