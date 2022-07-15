The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, July 16, 2022

Your daily horoscope for July 16, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Saturday. Check out what the stars, the Moon in Aquarius, and the Sun in Cancer have in store for you.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, July 16, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Life can be a bit hazy today after the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces. If you feel sleepier and more tired than usual, try to squeeze in a short nap.

Be gentle with yourself. You don't always have to push life forward. Accept the new pace.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The line of friendship can be blurred today. You may find yourself falling for a friend or wondering where the relationship is headed.

There can be a lot of questions left unanswered in the next few days. It's better to be passive than to try and figure it out head-on.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There are days when work seems to be a bit chaotic and everyone has no idea why.

That sense of humor you're so well-known for? That's what helps make the time fly more than anything else you could try to do.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Self-doubt comes back around to rear its ugly head. All the things you once thought you knew or could depend on can be questionable.

This is when you have to lean on your faith and believe your past experiences are enough to guide you. Uncertainty comes, but soon you'll be reminded of what is truth and what you believe with all your heart.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Sometimes people give and there's a hook hidden behind their motives.

When you think that you are gaining because you are able to lean heavily on another person, be careful.

Too much dependency is never good. You want to be standing on your own two feet sooner than later.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

People change, Virgo. Today, you may feel as though you don't really know a person as well as you once thought.

There's a strange discomfort to the relationship that can leave you thinking that things are headed for an ending.

They might not be, but you may have to redefine your roles or learn that it's not good to label or to carry strong opinions.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Go with the flow, today. You may not get everything done as you had expected.

But the things you do accomplish will have purpose and special meaning for you. Be thankful that those are the items you get to check off of your to-do list.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You are a little more aware of your emotions today. And with the Sun and Moon in water signs, you feel everything intensely.

Today is not a day to compare yourself with others. You are your own guide, so trust your intuition and let your inner voice help you to be aware.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It can feel as though the whole world has gone mad and you're this one voice of reason that no one hears.

Even though it feels as though the rules of life have changed, remain the same. Your steadfast nature is going to be what you need during times of uncertainty.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today, lies and deception can be easily detected. Sometimes people tell half-truths to avoid a confrontation. If they do, you'll recognize the incongruencies and perhaps, you will let it slide instead of calling it out.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Be careful with spending today. You may think you have more than you do right now. Carefully check your budget before indulging in big-ticket items. If you can wait, wait to see if you want it tomorrow.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today, with the Moon entering your sign life starts to be more about your own wants and needs. You are at this wonderful place where a fresh start can manifest and you get to hit the restart button!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.