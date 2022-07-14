The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, July 15, 2022

Your daily horoscope for July 15, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Friday. Check out what the stars, the Moon in Aquarius, and the Sun in Cancer have in store for you.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, July 15, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today, the blindfold comes off and you start to see your options clearly.

Where you once felt like you were in the dark about your future, the path begins to open and clarity is there for you to take advantage of.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Don't compromise, Taurus. The death nail in your life is going to be the moment you decide to lay down your one goal for the sake of everyone else.

You will be better off listening to your heart. Let others follow their path while you do the same.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you are so close. You're just about to start something new, but right now you feel like you're in a holding pattern.

It's frustrating when you sense that the timing is now but you can't take action. Keep your eye on the prize, Gemini. You moment is just around the bend.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, honesty is truly the best policy, so when you hear something from a person and you don't like it, don't just turn your ear away. Listen instead.

A part of you may question everything they say because their words leave you feeling so raw. But, this is a turning point, and you are better off heeding what they say.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The tension of not knowing finally goes away.

If you have been loving two people at the same time or felt divided in your loyalty, you are beyond the test. The truth is here to set you free.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You're going to feel like a million bucks, Virgo.

This day is going to bring you some amazingly positive energy that gives you a bit of pep back in your step with a fresh outlook. Your world is improving and the only thing you can do now is look up.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You've been doing some thinking and your thoughts have brought you to a place where you understand a situation deeply.

Pondering has served you well, and because you didn't rush into something you shouldn't have rushed into, you're ahead of the game.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, something about you brings new life into everything you do.

People trust and depend on you to be that voice of reason when the world seems dark and unclear today.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, there are moments when you have to keep going and not look back.

You have the strength and courage to follow through to the end. You may not feel like you can take anymore, but the truth is yes you can.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you are above the betrayal. Someone hurt you and it was painful, but today you're no longer feeling the sting of their actions.

The loss is no longer something that affects you. Your heart is so much better off than it ever was.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, your kindness is so moving. Everyone needs a person in their life that is soft, gentle and loving.

You are that person who oozes warmth in all that you do. The comfort you bring into the life of others is healing.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, it's a balancing act, but today you are no longer trying to navigate too many things at the same time.

You get breathing room, and you have an opportunity to have fun.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.