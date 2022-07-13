The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, July 14, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Jul 13, 2022
For Thursday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 14, 2022.
Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Aries
Deep down inside, you long for someone to be that soft place to land.
Today, your hard shell may soften to show a special person that gentle side that's so irresistible and alluring. This is a big risk for you, but worth it.
Taurus
Make a list of the traits you want to see in your future partner.
You may not follow it exactly, but knowing what you love will help you to navigate dating and avoid falling for someone who is totally wrong for you.
Gemini
You don't have to tell people how much money you make when you first start getting to know them.
You may feel pressured to disclose all sorts of things about yourself, but give it time. Let yourself decide if this person deserves to be in your life first.
Cancer
Your heart knows. When you are still and quiet, sometimes your intuition reveals things about your relationship that you know are true.
When the noise starts to enter your day, tuck these truths in your heart and remind yourself not to silence the wisdom you just heard.
Leo
There's a reason why an ex is in your past. They didn't deserve you, and there's really no reason for you to let them back in unless you know that they won't hurt you again.
You only have to say goodbye once, and you don't have to be sorry for doing that if it was what you needed.
Virgo
Let your friends remind you why that person was a jerk and didn't deserve you.
Time often heals wounds, and you start to think that a situation wasn't that bad. Your heart is healing, but closure sometimes needs a little backup, and that is your friends.
Libra
You can meet someone at work and fall in love. It's not unusual to find what you're looking for in a person where you least expect it.
It's not easy to decide if you want to mix business and pleasure, but love doesn't care too much about those things. If it feels right, maybe it is.
Scorpio
If you're going to believe in something, then believe in love. Trust that love is always there for you when you need it.
It's people who fall you and break your heart, not love. Love is pure and you need to believe that.
Sagittarius
Sharing a part of yourself is a risk, but you're not giving away all of you yet. You just need to stick your toe in the waters of love to see if the temperature is just right.
A little disclosure of your heart is safe, and this test can help you see if you want to do a bit more later.
Capricorn
When you need a little bit of space, ask for it. The right person will understand that sometimes you just need room to breathe.
You're a whole person with hobbies and interests, and sometimes you need to be alone in your thoughts.
Aquarius
Be yourself, Aquarius. It's your uniqueness that someone needs to see. You want a person to love you as you are.
When you try to impress a person, they miss the richness of your personality. Let someone fall in love with you, not something you think they want to see.
Pisces
You'll find a way to put the pieces of your heart back together. When you are hurt and things don't work out, it takes time to heal.
This is going to be a process, but when it's all finished your heart is going to shine like a diamond!
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.