The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Starting Tuesday, July 19, 2022 two major shifts occur in astrology: Mercury moves into Leo, and asteroid Chiron turns retrograde in Aries.

Mercury is the planet that rules communication; this includes both how you think and how you speak.

In Leo, Mercury is bold and encourages you to speak from your heart.

Leo rules this part of you so when Mercury is under its influence it’s time to be bold and courageous in speaking up about what matters most to you.

This can influence romantic relationships as you won’t be letting your fears get the best of you but it also extends to other areas of your life.

Mercury in Leo will help you bring up those dreams or feelings that you have previously been keeping to yourself allowing you to take charge of your life in a different way and helping you to accomplish a deeper level of satisfaction.

Occurring on the same day, interestingly enough, asteroid Chiron turns retrograde in Aries.

Chiron is known as the "Wounded Healer," and this major asteroid's purpose in your life is to take what you have been through and not just use it to heal others, but most importantly, to heal yourself as well.

Chiron retrograde will encourage you to venture into a more profound level of acceptance for yourself and to see things from a different perspective allowing you to not just heal, but to feel like you can move on with your life without holding onto how you think things could or should be different.

To have both of these energies occurring today sends a clear message that in order to truly heal, you also have to speak your truth and let that radiate from your heart.

You no longer need to stay silent for the comfort of others and instead will be emboldened to communicate clearly about what you want and how you feel.

This is a major turning point, today and also in the cycle of astrology for the year.

Venus entered Cancer a couple of days ago, a sign that is all about commitment, love, and home.

The best way to be able to achieve what it is you want romantically and in life is to make sure you are embodying the courage to speak and create it.

Your heart is never wrong.

The Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes For Tuesday, July 19, 2022

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Remember who you truly are. Not the person that you became because of your wounds, but the soul that you truly are. Embrace this piece of you and let go of the pieces that you’re still hanging onto out of fear or obligation.

With Mercury roaring into your sign today it’s time to become fearless in the creation of what matters most to you. Whether this is about a new job or career, or even a romantic relationship, it’s time to dust off your courage and step into a new level of authenticity.

Mercury in Leo will help you speak up about those things that matter most to you which govern your own personal beliefs.

This belief system is what governs the choices and decisions that you make in your life and with this fire sign now ruling your communication it’s time to seize the power that you have over the creation of your own life.

Don’t be afraid to take risks or chances and instead look at everything as an opportunity to step into it more fully as yourself.

During this phase, it’s important to be reflective of the life that you are creating and not stop yourself from making changes so that it feels like you are living more your truth. This is the moment you’ve been waiting for.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Chiron is the asteroid that brings up what hurts the most so that you can finally heal it. Instead of becoming codependent or fixated on only helping and pleasing others, this retrograde period allows you to take charge of your life and recreate it from the ground up.

Chiron retrograde can seem challenging however whatever comes up is for your greatest benefit.

Think about how you can invite a deeper level of acceptance for what you have been through. This might be childhood wounds or conditioning, past heartbreak, or even the realization that there are parts of your life that you no longer align with.

To see these clearly and then make the choice to fully accept them allows you the ability to then set yourself free from thinking that there is any pattern you have to continue. Look for how you can invite greater understanding during this time and while you may find it easy to extend that to others, make sure that you are also able to do that for yourself.

You can’t possibly find the peace to change things if you are still holding your past choices against yourself. This is the way forward, and while you may have to go back a bit to sort some matters out, it’s also a chance to truly change things once and for all.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Mercury shifting into Leo lights up the romantic sector of your life inviting in greater emotional intimacy and helping you to feel a greater passion towards your life and your relationship. This will be of great benefit to you as there has been a period of growth that you’ve been moving through steadily in this area since the end of last year, however now you truly have moved through the lessons that you were meant to and now is the time to recognize that.

Use this energy to speak from your heart about what this relationship represents for you and how deeply your partner means to you.

This will allow you both to truly step into this new chapter today and be able to move forward with the knowledge of what it means to be there for one another through anything that life may throw your way.

If single, this is a fantastic time to speak up about your feelings and to even give dating another chance. You will be feeling more confident and attractive during this time as well as having the art of language on your side so it’s important to seize the benefits and allow yourself to genuinely just speak from the heart.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.