What Leo In Mercury Means, Per Astrology

Mercury looks at how we communicate, what does communication mean for this fiery zodiac sign?

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Leo every year and it brings with it bold and courageous communication.

What is the meaning of Mercury in Leo?

The zodiac sign Leo is creative, passionate, generous, and warm-hearted.

But, the negative zodiac traits of Leo include stubbornness, arrogance, and self-centeredness.

The planet Mercury rules Gemini and Virgo. Like its namesake, Mercury, the messenger of the gods, the planet represents communication, rationality, and reasoning.

When Mercury is in Leo in your natal chart or when it transits the fifth solar house, the communication planet affects each zodiac signs’ speaking style.

Leo in Mercury changes how you absorb, exchange, and process new information.

Mercury in the Leo Sign can make a person who is fiery, passionate, and bold in their outward expression.

Mercury in Leo can become a passion that gets in the way of a healthy relationship, too.

Mercury in Leo will communicate with different planets depending on the day when it is in the zodiac sign of Leo each year.

Each Mercury in Leo astrological phases, changes depending on your zodiac sign's personality.

Here are some of the ways Mercury manifests when in the Leo zodiac sign, per astrology:

Mercury in Leo means dramatic but engaging performances.

A little self-centered but loving, Mercury in Leo means dramatic performances for your friends and family.

When Mercury is in Leo, you love making people laugh with your loud and unabashed conversations.

You are a little self-aware that some of the language you use is just for show, but you can’t help it, it is just more fun when it is more theatrical!

People naturally draw to your easy charisma, and more so when Mercury is in the zodiac sign of Leo.

Even though you sometimes can make conversations about yourself, people won’t mind, because it is worth it to see you shine.

You lead an engaging life, and you are good at expressing it, there is no shame in that!

Mercury in Leo means taking the lead.

Mercury in Leo doesn’t mean you bulldoze over people.

When Mercury is in Leo you will prioritize fair communication: before your own ego, you will always prioritize your own generosity.

Even when you get carried away, you are always able to come back to yourself and reach out to your friends, your partner, and your family.

Even though your passion can feel overwhelming, people appreciate that you take the time to give that love back.

Fair communication manifests in reaching out, but it also can come from your silences.

When Mercury is in Leo, people find you especially magnetic and comforting because you know the power that comes in an introspective, and healing silence.

Mercury in Leo means you love to talk.

Mercury in Leo? You love to hype people up!

On that note, your big personality might make people mistakenly believe you are self-centered, but not only do you prioritize fair communication, you know how to turn your infectious energy outward!

You know just what to say to someone to make them feel really good about themselves, and your enthusiasm makes it really hard to doubt whether you are being sincere.

You are a leader, and you speak with authority, it is hard to doubt someone that sounds that sure of themselves.

Mercury in Leo means your ego will take a hit.

You may find it *really* hard to take criticism.

If someone talks about your art, your work, or your projects, it better be praise, or else you will not tolerate it.

You are stubborn in the face of criticism, due to your sheer overconfidence in your abilities, and in your craft.

Even though Mercury tends to mean signs get more rational and communicative, for Leos’ ego can really come out strong in Mercury.

Intellect and ego, in mercury, become inseparably tied under this sign.

Criticism becomes especially hard then because to attack your work not only attacks your pride, it attacks your intelligence.

Mercury in Leo means passionate communication.

You talk with heart.

That is to say, all this doesn’t change the fact that you feel behind every action you do.

You are an incredibly genuine person, which makes it really hard when people place limits on you.

This means Leos thrive under creative environments because in Mercury you have now found a place in which your self-expression is the priority.

While you live for drama, you hate fakeness. Mercury in the Leo sign means you do not compromise on the truth, and yourself, and that is really admirable.

