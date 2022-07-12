The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want A Fling During The Full Moon In Capricorn On Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Whenever we have a Full Moon, we get plenty to think about. However, when our Super Full Buck Moon is in Capricorn, we want to make sense of whatever it is we're thinking about.

We need to put things into proper perspective, often leading to trying to put together the pieces that make up our love lives. This is where things can either radically improve or fall apart.

Many of us evaluate what romance means to us, today. That doesn't mean in the future, and that doesn't mean based on the past; it means, "How do you feel about romance this very minute?"

And today, some astrological signs will feel the need for something flirty, fun, and possibly non-committal. In other words, the Full Moon in Capricorn may spark something in us that makes us want to have a fling. That's right, a good old flingy-fling.

For some, a fling is what the doctor ordered; many of us don't want the whole shebang of 'getting into a major relationship'; we want exactly the opposite.

We desire to get to know someone intimately, without the chains that result in getting to know someone's body, mind, and soul. In other words, we don't want the hassle of a relationship; we want the light, easy-going, easy-breezy beautiful fluidity of a non-committal fling. Thank you, Full Moon is in Capricorn.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Want A Fling During the Full Moon in Capricorn on July 13, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

If anyone is a good candidate for wanting a fling, it's you, Aries. You tend to run hot or cold, and there's never much of a gray area with you. And in love, you want it all or very little of it.

Today, you don't want the hassle; you've done that and written the book. Now is not the time in your life when you are looking to settle down or learn a person's ins and outs.

You want your cake, and you want to eat it too, and this cake is called a Full Moon in Capricorn fling. You'll be the one who decides when and if you ever get back into a rock-solid relationship deluxe, but as for now, on July 13, 2022, your head is not into commitment.

While you're not running around like a screaming banshee, you're also not ready yet to dive into a contract of demands and promises. You do you, Aries, and you do it well.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

There's an excellent reason you might want to dabble in a fling during the Full Moon in Capricorn, and that's because you feel you want to be with someone. No, you don't want to be with them bad enough to commit to them, but you're also not interested in a person who wants that from you.

You feel a little lonely; it's not terrible, aching loneliness, but it's there, and you want companionship. You're also not a person who jumps from bed to bed, so you want to know your temporary partner as a friend who won't automatically screw you over.

This relationship could very well become a friends-with-benefits thing (yes, this expression still exists), and you're up for some benefits. All is well in this, Gemini. Do what you need to do. You're a human being with needs, and the time is right. Enjoy.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

In all honesty, you wish you could always have ONLY flings, as die-hard relationships tend always to run you into the ground. You check in with the Capricorn's Full Moon energy, and it reminds you of who you are: someone who loves security but has suffered at the hands of ideals that don't come through.

And that's how you see love and romance: a fun thing that always disappoints in the long run.

Hence, the fling is here! And you're about to have one, or, at least, you will be deciding that that's the best thing for you to do this summer.

You love being paid attention to; it makes you feel wonderful about yourself. Your experience has shown you that this kind of attention never lasts, so why bother trying to make the impossible happen? Have your fling and the fun you get from it. Onwards!

