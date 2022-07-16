Venus, the planet of love, finances and abundance, shifts into Cancer today, prompting a return to commitment and focusing on matters of the heart.

Venus is one of the major astrological factors of a romantic relationship.

Depending upon which sign this planet is in, relationships can become more or less difficult.

In the sensitive and home-orientated sign of Cancer, it becomes focused on the relationship you want to build, which could last forever.

You are more focused on shared goals, ideals and lives than short flings and purely sexual encounters.

Love becomes real again.

This will have a profound shift on the energy as Venus wrapped up her journey through Gemini, which may have brought up decisions, choices and even new options regarding love.

Venus in Gemini is confused; Venus in Cancer knows with confidence where its heart is.

During this shift for Venus, which will last until August 11, commitment will be key, but the benefits of Cancer will extend far beyond just your love life as well.

Venus also governs finances and even real estate, which means during Cancer, the sign of the home becomes even more pronounced.

Real estate matters are favored under this energy, so if you’ve been considering moving or purchasing another property, this is an excellent time to do so.

It’s also serving as a lesson for your finances to spend time reflecting on household budgets so that you can not just take care of what you need to cover but also make space for growth within it as well.

Venus in Cancer helps you understand what your soul truly needs, which means your journey to achieve all you want will become much clearer.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Sunday, July 17, 2022

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This astrological shift will serve as a return for you to be in a place where you are feeling more like yourself. Venus in Cancer will help you again see that your strength lies within your sensitivity and deep capacity to feel.

This transit will help you feel more in your power, and it will help soften the hearts of others so that relationships and interactions of all types will come easier. If you have been contemplating a home move, now is the time to focus more greatly on these matters.

With Venus in your sign, it’s supporting any changes involving real estate and home that feel like it has a direct connection with your beliefs and needs that you have for yourself. This move wouldn’t just be because you wanted it but because it feels like it’s something you need to experience, that you are being called to grow into.

Part of the magic of Venus in Cancer for you is that while your heart will open to others more deeply, you also will feel more connected to your own. This magic will call you to reflect on your level of self-love and how you take care of yourself. During this transit, it’s time to truly see and appreciate just how wonderful you are and to truly start honoring the needs of your heart.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The water sign of Cancer is your opposing sign, which will always highlight romantic matters for you. As Venus shifts into this sign, this theme is only intensified. Venus in Cancer is one of your best romantic placements because it calls to attention what you may be missing out on or lacking within your own life. You are ambitious, studious and hardworking. Often focusing on matters outside you, career or finances are essential factors of your happiness.

However, Cancer reflects what your true needs are. Cancer is the sign of home, the heart, family and even the feminine. Regardless of gender, Cancer asks you to tune into that sensitive part of yourself that needs love, empathy and nurturing regardless of how successful or capable you are. During the shift that begins today, it’s important to practice honestly with yourself regarding how you feel about your life and what you truly need.

You can find success in your career, but it doesn’t mean that, ultimately, that avenue will provide all that you need in life. It’s harder to feel like you have control over your love life in the way you do over others; however, part of this journey is the acceptance of just this.

Look into your heart during the energy that will start pouring in today regarding what truly feels like it will make you happy and how you can start to align yourself to that instead of just making yourself believe it’s not possible. Everything you desire is possible, but first, you must admit that you need it in the first place.

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The following weeks will be important ones for you as you navigate the waters of Venus in Cancer and how it affects your home and family life. For each of us, different signs rule different parts of our lives; specifically, Cancer governs our home, committed relationships and family structures.

This means that you will be more strongly affected than others by this transit. Likely, things have been challenging in this area lately as your sense of growth collided with your current reality.

Jupiter in your sign this year means that this will have profound meaning for your sense of self and how it shapes your future for years to come. Jupiter always wants you to live bigger and better, embrace your own life more fully, and shine your light as bright as possible.

When you go through the lessons of Jupiter, you often have to shed or release what no longer is in alignment with you. A big part of this for you may be parts of your home and family life. Whether it’s a relationship, a physical home or even an idea that no longer is part of who you are.

Something will need to shift. Use this Venus in Cancer energy to help promote a life that is more aligned with who you are now so that you can continue to create a life that doesn’t just resonate with your past self but the person you hope to continue to grow into.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.