Every now and then, we come to experience astrological transits that have the power to challenge us for the sole purpose of improving our lives.

It's as if we need to be shaken up or feel almost threatened to get a move on. It's straightforward to 'give up' in this life and let things deteriorate while we complain through it.

We keep things and situations in our life simply because it's too much work to do anything about them, and this happens mostly with friends.

During the Moon opposite Venus, occurring on July 11, 2022, we will feel that challenge take place and have to act on it.

The status quo no longer works for us; we can't just let people trample on us ... and that is something this we may notice is happening, especially during Moon opposite Venus.

This allows us to stand up for ourselves and do something that we may never have thought we'd have the courage to do: Let go of friends who bring nothing but toxicity to our lives. And it happens. What we do about it is what makes the difference.

Stagnation and acceptance only bring grief. It's time to let go.

First, we must identify who is toxic in our lives, as not everyone reaches that level. We're not here to shut down people who merely annoy us; there are redeeming qualities worth working with.

But there are people in our lives who bring us nothing but pain and fear, and what is the point of supporting this kind of behavior? There is none. It's time to clean house, signs.

And for a few of you, you know exactly what we're talking about here — and who.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Let Go Of Toxic Friends During The Moon Opposite Venus On Monday, July 11, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

When you get into a friendship, you go all the way. You aren't the casual acquaintance type; you prefer your friendships to be special and private. You like knowing that you and your friend have your own little language and that you can trust in them with all of your secrets, which are plentiful and sometimes dark.

What you cannot tolerate is being lied to. While no one can stand being lied to, you, in particular, held that friend to a high standard, and when you figure out that this person lied to you, you stamp them 'toxic.'

You are not the one who forgives easily; however, it might be best to let that Moon opposite Venus energy give you what you need during this time: freedom to see a life away from this person, even though it causes you pain. This liar was never good for you, and now you know it. Another lesson in love, learned the hard way. Release them if they don't bring you joy.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are a very strong-willed person, and you've been known to aggravate others, especially friends. But you are also someone who has self-respect. Even though your style may not always be 'gentle,' you are a loyal and generous friend and those who take the time to get to know you tend to think of you as the greatest.

In maintaining the power that your friends have come to associate you with, you have become keen on who is right for you and wrong. You've had friends in your life that are keepers; they'll last forever, and then there are the ones who simply cannot grow.

While you may be the intolerant one here, you may also be on to something. There is no reason for you to tolerate that which hurts you or tries to undermine you, and that is exactly what you can now see, thanks to the Moon opposite Venus. This transit is your wake-up call; it's time to chuck out the trash that litters your life, Gemini.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

It's a battle between loving yourself and letting yourself become a doormat. After this transit kicks in, you will definitely be opting for self-love. It's funny how we can do this to ourselves, as in letting ourselves be taken advantage of by friends to the point where we start to actually know ourselves as doormats. And you, Scorpio, have long known this could be what's happening in your life, and still, you never did anything about it.

With Moon opposite Venus, you will see that, right now, you are being shown the light; someone in your life has crossed the line. You no longer see this as something that will pass. In fact, this transit wakes you up so you can see that this person is indeed a toxic user.

Suddenly, you cannot see a future where this person gets to do what they are so used to doing anymore. You are not a doormat, and you know the only way to spare yourself more misery is by showing them the door. Their loss, Scorpio. Your gain.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.