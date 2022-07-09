There's something extraordinary about to happen today, July 10, 2022, and that is the Sun sextile Uranus transit.

Today's transit fosters the idea that we will come to know who we truly are. We spend lifetimes trying to figure out our purpose and take on many different roles to get where we are now, but today things become crystal clear.

No matter what your zodiac sign is, all ofus unconsciously throw ourselves into relationships that cause us pain and heartbreak. If we let nature flow through us, we will come out on the other side of that pain, feeling fresh and strong.

During sun sextile Uranus which starts on Saturday (and lasts through July 16th), we see that three zodiac signs learn to accept themselves as they are.

Knowing oneself isn't always about embarking on a major change that uproots everything we know. In fact, today's version of self-acceptance comes from loving ourselves for exactly who we are.

And when we know who we are, we honor it. We honor our eccentricities, our weirdness, our originality. And when we love ourselves, we only have room for more love. When we are at home in the mindset of self-love, we say goodbye to heartache.

Today brings us the idea of letting go for Leo, Capricorn, and Aquarius. If we associate our heartbreak with what defines us, we sign on for a lifetime of sadness. Today, several of us here figure out that the key to living a happy life is to get rid of the idea that we are defined by past or past lovers.

Life experiences and some of them were not that great. However, we are not living in the past. We are here and now, and today will be a very positive day.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Heartache Comes To An End During The Sun Sextile Uranus On Sunday, July 10, 2022:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You are always open to the nurturing powers of the sun, and during sun sextile Uranus you will experience a new form of nurturing; self-healing. You carry around with you a heart-breaking experience. You've also come to realize that you were part of it, that, on some level, you created the conditions for this heartache.

And when it did, you felt awful, and you let it overtake your world, which may have lasted for months or years. You have come to the conclusion that while you are responsible for playing your role in your own downfall, you don't need to live there as a permanent guest.

Heartache is no longer a friendly abode for you to dwell in, and during this transit, you will finally understand that it is more important for you to be the one to remove the heartache than it is for you to wait for it to dissipate on its own.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Your heartache is not only yours but something you share with others. During sun sextile Uranus, you may realize that people now associate you with this pain that you carry around, and you're not sure if you like that. At one point, you couldn't tell the difference; the pain was just a part of you, and it consumed you, mind, body and soul.

The healing and uprooting vibe of sun sextile Uranus has something else for you. If you feel the beginnings of peace within your heart, heed that call, Capricorn.

This life is short; don't look back on it and realize how much time you've wasted suffering the pain someone else inflicted upon you. You are the master of your life, and it is up to you to make the next move. Release your heartache, as this is your true enemy. Give yourself that.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Because of an ancient grudge, you have become a person that you do not like being around. You have held on to this resentment for so long that you wouldn't know what it's like to live without it. That's called 'wasting your life,'

When sun sextile Uranus comes into your orbit, you will realize it in huge ways. Go easy on yourself, this is a major excavation you're going through, and it's not going to happen in seconds; however...you've paid with enough time. It's now your only move if you are to live in peace, free from this nonstop nagging heartache.

You are being offered healing from the universe; do not refuse this. You are not your pain, and if you need a wake-up call, understand this: the person you are holding a grudge against doesn't bother to sully themselves thinking about you. Let it go, Aquarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.