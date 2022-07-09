It's pretty easy to fall in love during Moon in Sagittarius, and that's what we have today — what a boon! And with the helpful addition of Moon trine Jupiter, we should see love as a thing of wonder and glory today.

We don't just feel loving. We feel like love defines who we are. Today brings us into the now, and all we experience in this light state of being where everything flows according to its way, and everything we do in our love lives feels not only right but perfect.

For those of us who get to feel the full vibe of the Moon in Sagittarius, we may find ourselves doing some very corny things, like writing love poems, or sketching out drawings of the one we love, no matter how good or bad we are at art. This is the day when people propose to each other via gigantic webcams in stadiums. In other words, we go BIG for love today.

Is that necessarily lucky? Well, hell yes, it sure is. Life is hard enough; we don't have to judge and weigh everything for its essential value. Sometimes just going with the flow and taking chances brings happiness.

Moon in Sagittarius brings optimism, and optimism requires risk and courage. Sometimes, you just have to DO IT rather than talking about it. So, enjoy the spontaneity and joyride that is today. Be there for all of it. Don't worry about tomorrow; don't concern yourself with what you will get out of it. Life is for living. Go. Live. Now.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are the Luckiest In Love On Sunday, July 10, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

That big brain of yours has been working overtime, and today you will call it quits on overthinking. You'll find that the millisecond you let go of your stress in earnest is the moment the entire universe opens up to you. You might have thought that love passed you by, and you may have also come to terms with this.

"It's OK. If love means to find me, it will..." Guess what? It means to find you today, so don't be surprised when you, of all people, actually feel giddy over the attention given to you by a special person in your life. Flirty behavior is one thing, and you're a master at that, but deep love is a whole other thing, and that's what's heading your way today, Aries. Can you deal with it? Can you accept that you might be one of those who find real and true love? Get used to it!

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Today brings cause for celebration as you not only get over something that you found to be an obstacle in your love life, but you now feel much more positive about actually having a love life, to begin with. You may be someone who has stayed away from love simply because you don't trust yourself.

You look at your past actions, and yes, you have hurt people along the way. But that was then, and now, and the work you've done on your inner self has kicked in big time. You feel attractive, giving, compassionate — all of the things you previously believed you lacked.

No lack here, Gemini, not today, not during Moon in Sagittarius. Today will have you doing some serious flirting with someone, and that someone will turn out to be your new love interest...and possibly a future partner.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You have always been very nervy when it comes to love, and today, you'll find that having a lot of nerve works in your favor. You know that if you want a good life, you have to be in charge of it. Yes, you are open to the flow of the energetic forces and transits of the universe. Still, you are also an opportunist in all the best ways.

You will see the chance to tell someone your feelings today, and it's going to take courage to do what only you can: tell it like it is. You deliver the unvarnished truth of how you feel about this person, and if they reject you, well, at least you know you tried. To try may be to die, but to never try is to never live. Your nerve gets you what you want today, and with the Moon in your sign, Sagittarius, you may just end up smiling from ear to ear ... a 'victory' smile.

