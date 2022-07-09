Today brings us a day filled with moodiness and a tendency to think dark, negative thoughts.

We may be the happiest, peppiest people around, but that doesn't mean we're not too prone to giving ourselves over to negative thinking every now and then. Today, July 10, presents such an opportunity and it is mainly due to the fact that we have the Moon sextile Pluto as our leading transit.

Combined with the Moon in Sagittarius, we're looking at indulgence in negativity. We will literally choose to be depressed today.

We all know those people who go overboard when it comes to either feeling sorry for themselves or finding no hope to hang on to, thus making their own lives and the lives of others around them miserable.

Certain signs of the zodiac tend to jump on board with this kind of self-indulgence. And while others may be able to walk away, there are people who simply cannot rip themselves away from their own self-inflicted mental pain.

Moon sextile Pluto takes us down the river of bad memories and old, worthless habits. We remember a lot on this day, and all of it is pointless.

Many of us will identify solely with our pain today as if this is what defines us as humans. We will see through the glass darkly, as it's said. It will take an act of courage and self-love to rise above this, although that may be too much of a demand for some to attempt.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes, Sunday, July 10, 2022

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Somewhere in the deepest part of your mind, you keep a treasure trove of bad memories and triggers. If you feel one of those triggers release, then you plummet into the place where those triggers were created.

Even though you may have worked hard to stay sane and healthy, there will be days like this every now and then, and those days are exacerbated by the transit Moon sextile Pluto.

You know better than to believe what your mind is telling you, as you have done the work necessary in order to deal with these kinds of upsets, however, you may still feel unable to resist the pull of negative thinking.

You do not pity yourself nor do you believe this condition is permanent, and that is helpful to you. You dwell in the past, let it sting for a little bit, and then you know what you have to do: Move on, as you do.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

There's nobody who knows better than you how futile is to hold grudges and continue blaming people who are no longer in your life. Yet, you will be doing this all day long today, because apparently, you haven't released yourself from the pain of their memory.

You haven't been able to forgive them for whatever it is that they've done to you, and yet, you are fully conscious that this is part of the past and the past, itself, doesn't exist. You are alive in the present and still associating with a pain that has no purpose in your life at this present time.

If it feels a little worse than usual, that's due to the transit Moon sextile Pluto, which tends to bring up the past and make it into a mental enemy. When you come to realize that you are not in the past and that you needn't identify with it as relevant, you will be able to freely step out of your funk.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You may be feeling under the weather today, Sagittarius. Nothing to worry about, but you have a tendency to use your physical health as a barometer for your mental state; in other words, when you aren't feeling in top shape, you start your 'thinking' process.

You may be lying in bed, safe and sound, but your mind doesn't let you have any peace. That's the influence of the Moon sextile Pluto, which stimulates your desire to bring negativity in. With your intense imagination, you'll be on a roller coaster ride of bad memories and horrible projections.

Anything that suggests to you that you are not in perfect shape makes you over-worried. Perhaps you are triggered by a memory of illness and it scared you so much that if you even get so much as a hangnail, you feel like it's all over. This is drama, Sagittarius, and it is both unnecessary and unreal. yOu are perfectly fine. Do not stress yourself into oblivion.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.