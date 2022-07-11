Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For July 12, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Tuesday, July 12, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Today, you'll be thanking your lucky stars that you're an Aries.

Life will be much busier than usual for you, and you will feel like challenges are coming from everywhere.

The good news is your fiery nature can handle whatever you face, like a pro.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Death

It's nice when something you felt was an inconvenience decides to show itself the door.

A happy departure is in your future, and even though the ending is bittersweet, it's one you will welcome with open arms.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Why is it that things are often most difficult at the beginning? Your desire for a goal is set to be challenged.

This is a test of your character, Gemini, and when you pass it with flying colors, expect great things to follow.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

It's good to have time to yourself so you can get into your thoughts. Today, use the focus feature on your computer and cell phone. Treat yourself to peace and quiet as much as possible.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Star

You don't need to know all the answers in your life, but what is helpful is knowing how much the universe is there for you when needed. You don't have to push hard to have what is rightfully yours. Watch how the stars are in your favor at the time you need them to be.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

In the quiet moments of your life, a fresh idea can occur. Write it down, Virgo. You don't want to forget a meeting with fate and destiny.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Today, respect is something you appreciate more than usual.

When you follow the rules, especially if you don't like them, others will admire your ethics and honest nature.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Deep down inside when you're hurt, you keep those feelings to yourself.

Today, you may feel less open and transparent. You need to reflect and nurse your heart before you're strong enough to give of yourself to others.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

You're tired, Sagittarius. This has been quite a month already and it's not over. Today, let your mind be at ease. Go gentle on yourself. You don't need to push too hard during times when you feel under duress and rest would do you a world of good.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

You have felt betrayed. You have experienced the pangs of sorrow that come from disappointment by someone you once loved. This wound may not heal right away but. you will overcome and be stronger than you ever were before.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Star

Angels are always keeping guard over you. When you have to face your darkest moments, they are there to guide you and give you comfort whenever you need them there.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

It's time to look inward, Pisces. Look at the big picture but remember inside of yourself is a world of knowledge and truth so deep that no book could ever show it to you. You have to search for it within your heart.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.