The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, July 7, 2022

For Thursday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 7, 2022.

Aries

It's good to ask questions when you're first dating someone. You might be hesitant to probe into your relationship at this early stage, but if there are certain dealbreakers you know you have, bring them up and see where the other person stands.

Taurus

Actions speak so loudly, Taurus. If someone is saying that they love you and want to be together, but their actions demonstrate they can go days or hours without being together, check that situation. There are red flags that you will spot today and they will be found within your routines.

Gemini

Love someone who you know is toxic from a safe distance. It's not fair to you to be your ex-lover's sounding board when they hurt you in the past and now have moved on. Cut the ties and let them figure their own things out. Your time is precious. Don't waste it.

Cancer

Is it time to relocate or move to a new place? Separate yourself from the emotional attachment you feel about your living space. Consider what is practical for you and your partner. If you're on the same page and want to see what's available, go for it and see what happens.

Leo

Hard conversations can lead to substantial growth in a relationship. You are building trust when you listen well. Sometimes just being there for your partner is enough.

Virgo

You don't have to spend a lot of money to be happy. Your love of things may feel tested and tried today as reality requires you to create a budget that works. You may find the restrictiveness on your spending difficult, but this can be a helpful way to show your partner love and support.

Libra

It's the perfect day for self-love and scheduling things you know you need to do that involves self-care. For today, adopt a me-first mentality and plan your upcoming grooming and play date with your friends.

Scorpio

It's no fun to hear someone bring their past regrets into the conversation. This is where honesty steps in and you need to say how you truly feel. If your S.O keeps reflecting on the past, ask them to focus on the future, with you.

Sagittarius

You may fall in love with a friend, and the relationship could show all the signs of promise only it is too soon to tell. Take it slow and don't push the matter too much. You'll see in time if this love is real, but do it within reality.

Capricorn

You could meet someone special at work and fall in love. Sometimes fate just lends a hand and romance is discovered where you are. There's no reason to fight what you feel, especially if the feelings are mutual. Lucky you!

Aquarius

Have faith in love, Aquarius, Just because something did not work out in the past does not mean you'll always experience failure in romance. You learn, and then you pick better. Give yourself a chance.

Pisces

Secrets get told today, and you may find out that you have a secret admirer who has been loving you from afar for a long time. This person's first name could begin with an 'A'.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.