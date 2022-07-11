The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Tuesday, July 12, 2022

The Capricorn Moon changes energy today as it is less about discovery and more about putting in the effort and time to make things happen.

With many truths having been revealed over the last couple of days, it is now time to take the information that came up and do something about it.

The universe can only show you the truth so many times before it is finally on you to act and as the Super Full Moon in Capricorn rises tonight it finally dawns on you that this is your life which means that it is your responsibility to make the decisions that support it.

This is the second of three Super Full Moons that you will be experiencing over the next couple of months and as it falls into Capricorn, it is a message from the universe that it is time to own the power of your choices.

Capricorn will be helping you honor who you truly are so that you can focus on truly creating the life that you want.

It is never too late to make a dream a reality nor is it ever too challenging, yet it does come down to how much work and effort you put in.

Whatever you focus on in life grows. If you only tell yourself about your limits and challenges, then that is all you will see.

Conversely, if you speak to your hopes, your attributes and your ability to overcome anything, then that is the energy that you will harness as well.

Both Mercury and Pluto figure heavily in this lunar event which represents important conversations becoming known about the truth or reality of a situation.

But during it all the Capricorn Moon forms a harmonious connection with Jupiter making everything seem possible and bringing peace as you are reminded that even if you must change your direction, even if you must make the choice to work for a new dream, nothing is ever wasted; nothing is ever lost.

Every redirection is just a chance to see what lessons have been learned so that you can open yourself up to the possibility of a new miracle coming in.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Tuesday, July 12, 2022:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

This is your annual full Moon, and as the largest Super Moon of the year, it is set to be one that holds immense power. During this lunation both the Moon and Pluto in Capricorn will come together highlighting the truth within that, we sometimes ignore or that is even hidden by others.

Once you know the truth of anything, whether yourself or of a situation, you can then decide what to do about it. This is what this Moon is serving up for you.

You have no problem working for what it is that you are trying to accomplish, but if it is not based on truth, if it is not something that has clarity brought to it, then that work can often feel like it was for nothing because it never comes together in the ways that you had hoped.

Try to see things from a unique perspective though. Look for what the experiences were, the lessons learned and what was revealed to you even in those situations that ended up appearing to fail. There is no failure when it comes to the plans of the universe.

There are lessons and then there are the blessings. Even a lesson can become something that you are grateful for. So, look for all that you have learned on your current path and do not be afraid to step in a new direction, as it just might be the one you have been dreaming of.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The Capricorn Moon highlights themes around your romantic relationships while Mercury in your sign is edging you towards speaking the truth about your feelings and desires. This can be a catalyst for a lunar event in which you decide to no longer silence yourself or to talk yourself into awaiting some illusionary perfect time to act.

Full Moons are a time for completion, they herald knowing whether something has come to fruition or if indeed it is time to move onto greener pastures.

In this case, it is best to reflect on your romantic life as you will be empowered to see your truth and feel more detached from the outcome. This will allow you to move in a divine way through lessons, challenges and even new beginnings without the pull or letdown of something not working out.

The most important piece around this Moon is to make sure that you are speaking on your deepest feelings within conversations, not your fears.

As a water sign, the opening and sharing of your heart can be extremely vulnerable and because of that, it can become confusing whether you are in touch with your true feelings or even what you fear the most. Use today to open, to see things as they are and to know that you are being supported in creating all the changes you are seeking, you just cannot be afraid to let go of what is not working.

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Today carries some remarkably interesting energy for you. While the Super Full Moon in Capricorn is celebrated this evening, during the day the Moon connects with Mars, your ruling planet, although currently in Taurus and Jupiter, which is moving through Aries.

In many ways, this is a double dose of energy for you. Even though Mars is in Taurus, it is still connected to you as you dominate planetary energy which means that you may realize today that you must become more committed to creating what it is you say you want.

It just happens on will alone, but that commitment also is directly tied to the action that you take. When the choices that you make are all in alignment with a particular goal, then you become unstoppable.

Then there’s Jupiter in Aries. Jupiter is the planet of expansion, the good luck planet and in this case, it is helping you see just how much more to life there is than the one that you are currently living. This will affect all areas of your life and because of that will directly change your own personal belief systems that have governed the creation of what you have experienced so far.

Use the power of this Super Full Moon in Capricorn to see what is truly stable within your own life and what is a part of how you want to live and then be prepared to do whatever it takes to live in alignment with your own self which is the first step to living a life that you love.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.