Today brings with it opportunity and the desire to get past what holds us down. We have a tricky transit at work here, and that would be the Moon opposite of Jupiter. Ordinarily, this transit could add to the chaos in our lives, however, some of the signs here today are able to process that chaos as 'development.'

Today, lovers all over the world can take this day to work on their relationships with the intention of success. If we think positively, we can create positively.

We will be using conflict as a means to learn more about ourselves and our partners, today.

That's not to say we'll be arguing or battling it out with the people we love, but one thing will rise above all other thoughts, in terms of our romantic lives: we love this person enough to work it out — whatever that might entail.

Remake a firm decision today to stick with our mate and that becomes the first step in creating a positive environment for the relationship to work.

All relationships are dysfunctional to a degree; we expect this or that and when those expectations are not met, we feel wronged, deceived, and disappointed. However, the couple that can look at what's wrong and admits to their participation in it has the ability to change it.

This is that day. For those of us who are with someone we love, yet we know there are things that need addressing; this is that day.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are the Luckiest In Love On Wednesday, July 6, 2022

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You have resisted change for so long that you've started to identify with your defensive self and, it's become a bore. You have someone in your life, someone who means the world to you and yet you've worked the relationship into a state of stagnation; you haven't even tried to make things work. They're just 'there'.

You depend on them and they depend on you, but there's no excitement, no 'love' unless love is defined by staying with someone even if they bore you to death. And then it hits you: you need to bring some vitality to, yourself. You are just as guilty as they are for letting this relationship turn into a snore fest, and during the Moon opposite Jupiter, you make an effort that surprises not only you but your partner. Be the change, as it's said.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It's time to decide whether or not you're going to stay in the relationship that you have worked so hard to build. It's either one or the other, and cosmic influences wake you up to the fact that you really do want to keep this thing afloat. And so you do, and you do it with effort and communication.

You've come this far with this person and they, with you. You can't just abandon ship...and you don't. You are working with the conflicting power of the Moon opposite Jupiter, which helps you make up your mind, and you choose to be happy.

You know that you and your partner have seen better days, but there's no evidence to show that better days are still ahead for you. Stay the course, Capricorn. Don't bail now. Use this day as Day One of the New Romantic Life you and yours will be having.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You are such a softy, and even when there's strife between you and your mate, you know in your heart that all things will eventually work out. You are also with someone who feels very much the same; they want this to work, and even if they get angry or upset with you, they know they'll let it go soon enough.

That's called 'working together' and if anyone knows that relationships take work, it's you Pisces. You're way past the honeymoon phase, and with the cold, cruel reality of knowing that you are with an imperfect person, you, too, can realize your own imperfections and embrace them. During the Moon opposite Jupiter, you and your partner can expect many laughs as you both go over your faults and imperfections, as if playing a game. You've mastered it, and you are on your way to happiness.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.