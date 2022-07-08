The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Saturday, July 9, 2022:

The energy turns steamy as the Scorpio Moon unites with retrograde Neptune in Pisces, turning your focus to matters of the heart today.

Lately, it has seemed like you have had to fight harder to be available for what it is that you genuinely enjoy.

Make joy a priority unto itself instead of allowing the extensive list of obligations to take up most of the space in your day.

There has been a shift happening this week in the cosmos trying to get you to reconnect with that part of yourself that knows what is most valuable.

Everyone has things that they must get done, but life is more than just a list to get completed.

Today is an opportunity to remember whether you are in a committed relationship or even single and just thinking of dating.

The Scorpio Moon brings an energy of connecting to your deepest desires.

This may be a desire for more quality time with your partner, for an adventure or break in your routine, or it can even be the feeling that you are ready to have someone in your life that you can share.

Scorpio brings transformation, so the feelings and passions you are feeling today are not fleeting but part of a bigger metamorphosis you are going through.

What the energy is trying to reveal to you today is that this is not about work but being available for joy, love and the simple things in life that matter most.

Early in the day, the Cancer Sun will cross paths with the Scorpio Moon bringing you happiness and success.

You will be feeling more sociable. You will want to get together with those that bring this vibe into your life, even taking a chance on love again by being willing to go on a date with someone new.

Life feels good because there is the remembrance of what matters most.

This same energy intensifies as the day progresses, peaking in the evening hours as the Scorpio Moon connects exuberantly with retrograde Neptune in Pisces, bringing a sense of dreaminess and the desire to stay up all night having deep conversations or making love.

Days like this show why love is worth it no matter how challenging life may be at times.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Saturday, July 9, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The Scorpio Moon activates your romantic feelings bringing out the best possible side of love today. If relationships have felt like work lately instead of simply a place where you can find peace and joy within, that should dissipate today.

A lot of what you have been moving through has been about creating a more stable foundation in your love life, and today will show just how much all of that has paid off. Try to create time to do what you feel passionate about today.

Whether it is spending time with a group of friends or finally arranging that date with someone, that has seemed impossible to do. Especially if you are already in a committed relationship, the evening hours will provide a wonderful opportunity to stay in and reconnect.

It is not just about love or having a fun time today, but seeing that you sometimes have to go through rockier periods in life to make things get better.

This is a chance to feel like your efforts have paid off and to get confirmation that the decisions and choices you have made romantically recently are exactly those you needed to make to feel like you are on the right path.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

As a water sign, you feel everything deeply, even if you do not always let on what that truly means. Today you will not only be in your emotional and passionate depths, but you will also have a chance to communicate and share what that means with others.

Mercury in Cancer is lighting up the skies today and bringing clarity to those feelings you sometimes struggle articulating. This will help you be more direct with others, which will open the possibility for greater fulfillment within your own self.

There is also a wonderful opportunity for fun and enjoyment today as you are encouraged to do something differently. Try something new or go somewhere you have never been before. You need experiences now that can help keep those passionate fires burning and give you a new spark for life.

Make sure that today you focus on your inner power surrounding your desires and feelings and not carry on carrying the weight of if others understand you or not. It is your story; remember that your power lies in simply owning your amazing self.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Neptune is moving retrograde through your zodiac sign bringing some new understanding to old matters. You could have been through some tremendous changes this year regarding how you advocate for yourself and speak up.

This changes your journey because it means that you are learning some of those important lessons that all water signs, but especially you find necessary. Once you can look at things in a new light and find peace within them, even if you do not necessarily understand everything, you can also start making different decisions.

Today, as Neptune aligns with the Scorpio Moon, expect fireworks. This can be a brand-new relationship just starting off or a brand-new chapter within an existing one. It is important to be able to take everything that has occurred but not let it determine where you both will go now.

Let yourself be made better because of it so that you never again silence your feelings or heart, but not fixate on it, which will prevent new growth from occurring. Give yourself time to remember why you feel the love that you do and trust in your heart.

