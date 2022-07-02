The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, July 3, 2022

For Sunday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 3, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Sunday, July 03, 2022.

Aries

Mixed signals can be tough to navigate without taking time to figure things out. You'll want to be sure to ask clarifying questions today. Try not to jump to conclusions.

Taurus

Money matters can be a tense area where you and your partner feel like you're both walking on eggshells. Don't let the day go by without resolving anger and difficulty between each other. Make an effort to meet your significant other halfway.

Gemini

There's a line drawn in the sand and someone, and this could be you, may try to cross it. You will want to be careful not to overstep boundaries in the name of love. Pay attention to body language and signals that are shown but not spoken aloud.

Cancer

You go the extra mile and someone may appreciate your effort, but not reciprocate it. This could lead to hurt feelings, but try not to take things personally. Sometimes a person has an inner battle you don't know about.

Leo

Your romantic life may feel like it's going nowhere fast, but this is the perfect time to focus on your inner work. Date yourself. Enjoy this stage of quiet existence and cultivate a strong sense of self-love.

Virgo

Self-care is way overdue, and it's good for you to spend some time doing things you love that you have not had a chance to do in a while. Run a few personal errands, such as a haircut or nail salon visit. You'll feel like a million bucks and be ready to go out and have fun.

Libra

You are the center of attention today with a variety of people showing interest. You get to take your pick, Libra of who you want to date or chat with. Enjoy yourself by not jumping too quickly into a commitment until you're ready.

Scorpio

Love is here, Scorpio, and the passion you feel inside your heart grows. You are entering a moment where your heart is coming alive and it could all be because of a special person — a friend with a promise to become much more.

Sagittarius

Romance may feel like a memory in the distant past, but your eyes are looking in the wrong direction. On the horizon, there's a lovely person waiting just for you. The blossom of love is preparing to bloom, so get ready for it by thinking positively.

Capricorn

Are you jumping to conclusions? You may find it so easy to assume that someone is on the same page. Be careful not to project your thoughts and actions on someone else. Take others for who they are. Assume nothing.

Aquarius

It's time to jump back into the dating pool, Aquarius. You've spent too much time on the sidelines. Stick a toe in the waters of love to test if you have to, but don't be afraid to go out and swim. You're ready.

Pisces

Listen to your heart, Pisces. You have an amazing soul that is wide open to love and to give of yourself generously. Too many times you've hidden the depths of your passion out of fear, but this is your time to show how amazing you are at loving others well.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.