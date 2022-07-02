The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, July 3, 2022

Your daily horoscope for July 3, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Sunday. Check out what the stars, the Moon in Leo entering Virgo, and the Sun in Cancer have in store for you.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, July 03, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to shift gears, Aries. You want everything to work out exactly as planned. As the Moon leaves lively Leo to enter contemplative Virgo, you become more action-oriented today.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Freedom calls your name, Taurus. Too much family time could have you wishing for an escape to do things on your own. A little bit of me-time can do your heart a world of good.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your opinions matter, Gemini, but sometimes people think they know everything and start to exclude you from the conversation.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Do you need advice about money? It's a good day to consider hiring a financial planner or looking into free tools that help teach you more about wealth-building.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Are you looking for a new place or in the market to buy? Today's a great time for home shopping or checking out what's available online.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Your needs matter, Virgo, and sometimes you neglect them. But, today, it's important to put yourself first when you can. With the Moon entering your zodiac sign, the timing for self-care could not be better.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Your past matters but keep it in perspective. You can learn from the past, but remember that what you cannot change is not meant for you to do so.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Your friendships are golden, Scorpio. Today is perfect for making time for friends and having fun, supporting one another, and going out to do a few things you've wanted to do.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Try not to judge others Sagittarius, although, today you may find that hard to do. Your core values are strongly held and you may desire to uphold them no matter how much it costs you to do so.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You are generous today, and it shows in everything you do. Focus your attention on charity matters. Volunteer or seek a nonprofit or crowdfunding opportunity that resonates with you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Everyone needs connections, and today you come out of your shell to enjoy life for a while taking a social edge. You benefit from partnerships, but today you may desire to work solo and do things on your own.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Your kind and giving nature oozes sweetness today. You are in a position to give some much-needed help, Pisces, so help someone close to you who is in need.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.