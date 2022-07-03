In love and romance, communication is key. Without open and honest communication, couples are doomed. Silence and non-communication set in, and before we know it, we're bored, passive-aggressive and ready for battle with the one we supposedly love.

For the couples who choose to say what they mean and mean what they say, they win the romance lottery, as there is nothing that holds people together like the truth and the acceptance of it.

This week brings such luck, as we have the brilliant Moon sextile Mercury, as our main influence, at the same time as we have the Moon in Virgo.

When the Moon is in the zodiac of Virgo not only gives us the desire to say what we mean, but it also gives us the great desire to listen to our partner speak their mind.

We want to be there for them, and when they notice this, it's a joyful recognition. The sharing of ideas is what's going to make this week so special, and we will truly be in touch with the idea that the more love we give, the more we receive.

On this day, July 3, 2022, we will have the opportunity to fall even more deeply in love with the person we are with simply because we choose to open our hearts to them.

We let them know we can be trusted with their hearts as well, and at this point, trust comes naturally. It's all about sharing and being open this week. We want to serve, to bring goodness, and we want to experience a life filled with love and peace. This week puts many of us on that path. Bon voyage!

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Sunday, July 3, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Once again, you are put in the position of doing the right thing by your mate, or walking away. You choose to do the right thing, and by the 'right' thing we refer to giving them the opportunity to share their feelings.

Gone are the days where you prefer the selfish route; you want this person in your life and you have come to realize that it's not just the Aries show; you need to give a little for this thing to work. Fortunately, you're intelligent enough to know that it's better to be happy than to be sad, so you choose happiness.

And happiness comes to you through listening, through being present for your love. Moon sextile Mercury energy allows you to see their needs clearly and to act on them. You are full of vigor and inspiration, and you, too, wish to share all you have with this person.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You've always been keen on communication, and often times that communication is actually non-verbal; you let your partner know how you feel in gestures and during intimate moments. You've always trusted in your own self to deliver the messages that are on your mind without the help of words, but this week brings in a new twist: you feel like maybe it's a good time to start speaking up.

Your partner has wanted to communicate in words for a long time, and while you're there for them, you've always preferred the language of physicality to the language of verbalism.

This week opens the gates for you to come to know the beauty of real sharing, through words, rather than gestures. You never knew how much your partner wanted to express themselves, as you sort of shut that gate down. And yet, here you are today, relishing the idea of 'having a chat' with the person you love.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

In the same way that Scorpio will discover the joy of sharing ideas with their mate today, you will learn the pleasures of connecting with your partner, physically. You are always upfront and honest; and your partner not only respects that, but they are also on board with that idea, fully.

Being that you are so established in trust and in love, your communication may take a turn for the better on this day. You'll want to hug them more, kiss them, be with them, and they will be open to your affections, reciprocating them at every step.

This is a glorious day for snuggling and loving each other, and interestingly enough, no words are even necessary. Sure, there will always be a time and a place for verbal communication, but today is for cuddles, kisses and a general feeling of being happy as one.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.