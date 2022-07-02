What may cause distress on this day, July 3, 2022, is the energy that comes down to us from two transit in particular: Moon trine Mars and Moon in Virgo.

While these transits ordinarily reveal many good things about our nature, when placed together, they can be upsetting in so much as we may think we can do something valuable today that may end up dismissed or not taken seriously.

Moon in Virgo brings out a side in us that wants to serve; we want to be a part of things. We want to help people.

This is the day where people protect and attend rallies, and while that exhilarating rush of community may feel great, during the mix of these transits.

We may leave that environment feeling as though all we do is futile. What brings us down today is our extreme desire for goodness and the reality of what it would take to achieve that level of goodness.

In other words, today is the kind of day where our best efforts go unappreciated, and that will bring down our morale. Whereas all we wish for is goodness and health, all we will receive today is a glaring stop sign that tells us we can go no further.

Today brings frustration to the one who tries their hardest. Certain signs may get caught up in the mire of this frustration; however, the transits tend to touch everyone somewhat.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Sunday, July 3, 2022

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You tend to feel a bit on edge during Virgo transits, but what's really on your nerves today is the effect of Moon trine Mars, which puts you right in touch with all you can do and all the obstacles that keep you from doing what you love to do best.

Today is just another day in the life of a productive, happy Leo ... except today is tainted with frustration and disappointment. When all you have to offer is kindness and creativity, it's pretty darn harsh to feel as though no one wants your brand of friendliness.

As sweet-natured as you may be, it seems that today, during Moon trine Mars, nobody really notices, nor do they have any interest in you — at all. Everyone's into their own thing today, and while that is legitimate, you have a desire to be noticed; you want people to recognize your goodness, and even though that may sound egotistical, it's basically a very positive thing. The frustration lies in the idea that nobody's buying what you have to sell.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You might think that having the Moon in your zodiac sign would be a good thing, and ordinarily, it would be; however, today has you on edge; you can't shake the feeling that you've been duped. Call it a psychic premonition or simply a feeling; there's someone who is talking behind your back, and you just know they're not saying nice things.

This is your mind, Virgo, making the typical Virgo move of overthinking things and creating scenarios in your mind that do not exist in real life. You will tell yourself how great you are and how you deserve so much more than what you receive, and it seems that today, you are unable to see the actual goodness around you. You are in such an accusatory state that you blame people for things they are not guilty of. Moon in Virgo only seems to make you feel lonely and disillusioned.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Today was especially put aside by you to get many productive things done. You wake up charged for the day, and your mind is clear and ready. The only thing that holds you up today is that the timing seems off, suddenly.

You don't want to be accused of procrastination, but you sense that you can't move forward today without running into obstacles that will prevent you from getting down. You are having trouble processing the energy of Moon trine Mars, as it has you feeling confused over things you've never been confused about.

That, in itself, is your main issue today. Why can things not happen today? Perhaps it ends up with the idea that you think more than you 'do.' And today you'll be overthinking things much more than you will be accomplishing them.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.