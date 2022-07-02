The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Heartache Comes To An End During The Moon Trine Mars On Sunday, July 3, 2022

As human beings, we live to experience so many things, which come with heartache and pain. At times, we identify so heavily with our pain that we become living examples of it; we no longer enjoy life; we simply forfeit our present moment to memories of an angry past or a recently bitter experience.

Heartache is powerful, and it can rob us of all that is good and peaceful. And the part that is hardest to admit is that we are actually in charge of how deep the pain goes. Do we consciously allow this to happen? Not really, but we don't consciously try to get out of it either.

Moon trine Mars is one of those 'pro-active' transits that have the ability to awaken in us a sense of perspective. If we allow this transit to do its work, we will find that we are not one with our pain but merely the 'experiencer' of its negativity, and if we can get to the place where we are witnessing that pain, we can just as easily identify with the witness, rather than the identified pain. We are not our pain, we only think we are.

Heartache is not an easy thing to get over. We can't just tell ourselves to 'get over it'...or can we? Sometimes, we can, and with the helpful energetic charge of Moon trine Mars, we may be able to separate ourselves from it, thus making it less of a burden to deal with. Please, if you can, try to witness your heartache rather than give yourself over to it. It's worth a try. Certain signs are destined to release this pain on this day, July 3, 2022.

It's about time that the sadness stopped, and Moon trine Mars makes it happen.

So, Sunday, July 3, 2022, marks the big day when these three zodiac signs see their heartache come to an end.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You have come to the place where you feel you can no longer bear the heartache that you've held on to for just so long. You don't even know what to do with yourself anymore; you've become your heartache, and you have started to define yourself as a heartbroken person.

The Law of Attraction suggests that you can only grow more and more dissatisfied with this condition, and yet, a light on the horizon seems to beckon you.

This is your healing moment, and it comes to you at your darkest moment. There is no more time to waste, and the realization of this becomes clear to you during Moon trine Mars. It's either heal yourself now or lose yourself to your endless vacuum of heartache and pain. You will choose to raise yourself up, Gemini. Honor the moment, as it is yours and it is healing.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

While it may come as a complete shock to you, you've started to become aware that time is fleeting and that nothing has changed. You've been locked into heartache mode for so long that you're starting to forget who you are.

You've been anesthetizing your mind with TV and other blinders for so long that you think this is all you have. Things are about to change in your life, Virgo, and you'd be so smart to let this Moon trine Mars in, as it is there to jolt you ... and heal your pain.

You are not broken, so you must stop identifying with being broken. Life is short, and you need to live it; you can't wait for the day when it all gets miraculously better for you. You need to be the one who makes it better, and you'll be getting that chance today. Let love in, Virgo. Let the healing begin.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are on the precipice of great change, Sagittarius. You've been introduced to a new method of self-help, and it seems very exciting to you. And why? Because it works. What supports this new thinking is Moon trine Mars, which helps you to understand that you are not tied to your past, and that forgiveness is available to you right this very second.

You have given over so much time to heartache. You've let it turn into resentment, and yet, you stick with it, as if the pain is an old friend, and you must show this friend your undying loyalty. No more. This is no friend, this pain. This is your past, and the past no longer exists.

You will catch this buzz today, and it will stir something in you that lets you know that you must move on and that you are perfectly fine at this very moment. No more past. Only now.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.