The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Long Distance Relationship Falls Apart During The Moon Square Uranus On Saturday, July 2, 2022

Here is a reality check for you: not everyone has the same kind of love affair as the next person, and what we think is 'normal' maybe someone else's idea of being dysfunctional. Many people these days have trouble finding a partner.

They look online and spend time talking on the phone with people whom they eventually fall in love with. If you've never had a long-distance relationship, you might not think they are possible; however, they are more than possible — they are happening all the time.

Long-distance relationships have their benefits and their obvious downfalls, namely that the two people involved don't get to be in each other's presence. Believe it or not, this can work for a while, as we humans are a lot more complex than we give ourselves credit for.

However, not being able to see your loved one in the flesh can disturb the ego. We may find ourselves unnecessarily worrying about them, or suspecting them of finding someone else. After all, how would we know what's really going on ... 'over there'?

There is also the constant question that sometimes never gets answered: When will we see each other? This is a dangerous question to ask during Moon square Uranus, as this transit pumps up our impatience and gets us working on pure nervous energy.

What may start as a simple question could rapidly become a mortifying investigation. Long distance relationships can no longer last when this energy is present, and it is quite present during Moon square Uranus.

The three zodiac signs whose long-distance relationship falls apart during the Moon square Uranus on July 2, 2022.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

One has to be a certain kind of person to get involved with someone they never see, and long-distance relationships are only good for those who can deal with this. You can deal with it; however, you have a goal in mind: Meet this person, or at least meet them again in 'real life.'

What, at first passes for romantic love and genuine infatuation and lust can exist for just so long before it either wanes into nothingness or both parties agree to make it into a real thing.

You've waited long enough, Cancer. If you have been in a relationship that exists only on the phone or through video chat, you've had enough time to experience the convenience of being at home for it all ... but even though you love your home space, you want more.

And that's what it all boils down to; wanting more. And during Moon square Uranus, you will find out for certain that 'more' is not what you'll be getting. Unless, of course, it's more of the same.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Having a long-distance relationship is something you're used to having...with several people, all at once. You do not let each individual know that you are doing this because you fear they will lose interest in you, and each person you are involved with brings a certain kind of joy into your life; the kind you are not willing to let go of.

However, you will let go of them during Moon square Uranus because they will find out that they are not the only ones, as you promised. While someone might think these flirtations are not 'real' relationships, they certainly are to you; you just aren't about respecting the truth in this case, and on this day, you will come to know that not everybody in your life is there to stick around waiting for you. Expect a mass exodus from your love life on this day, Libra.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Today is the day where you recognize the lie that you sold yourself when you got so involved in the long-distance relationship that you're presently in. Once again, you did that thing that you do so well: you fall into belief. Blind faith in a person who is not anywhere to be found and might as well exist in your mind, only.

While this person does exist as someone you've been calling your partner for a while now, they do not exist as anyone who holds promise for you, and their entire presence exists in video chat and texts. You wanted love so badly that you allowed yourself to settle for the bare minimum, and now you're hurting over it.

During Moon square Uranus, you wake up from your reverie and you will know that this is not only NOT working, it's worthless. Chalk it off as experience. Write a blog about it. But do not continue on with it as it is a life-sucker.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.