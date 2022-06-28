We're going through a particularly rough season, and this day may make us feel as though it's all crashing in on us.

As we take in all of the harsh news and current events, days like this one weigh heavily upon us all, and the trick will be finding little islands of solace.

It's to be expected, of course, as we have one of the crazier transits influencing us today: Moon sextile Uranus.

This transit is known to stir things up, and we might just find that today is the day we rebel against all that holds us back.

Uranus is notorious for making people feel like they need to bolt whatever situation they're in.

And today, June 29, will have many of us wanting to run through the streets screaming at the top of our lungs.

We want to do something about the problems that besiege us, and if we are held back, we'll more than likely get to the place where the only thing that can satisfy us is a complete break from that which desires to keep us in bondage.

In a way, this day could be powerful in so much as we might get a thrill from the idea of rebellion. Sometimes the system just doesn't work, and sometimes we have to take matters into our own hands.

Do yourselves a favor: stay strong and don't automatically fall into the idea that someone has power over you — they don't. Rebel if you have to. Use that Uranus energy to overcome your fear. Be autonomous.

Take this rough day and make it the beginning of something spectacular. You can do it.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Wednesday, June 29, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The Force is strong with you, Aries, and when you come into contact with transit moon sextile Uranus, you rise to your feet, ready for action. You are not sitting this one out, and you feel the surge of power running through your veins. You feel outraged by all that's going on in your life, and you mean to put a stop to it.

However, there's so much in your way.

What puts a serious damper on your day are the obstacles that prevent you from getting even, and this desire for retribution angers you and makes you feel anxious. You need action NOW, and you can't seem to get it together because there are too many negatives in your way.

Stay the course, Aries, you will get what you need despite the naysayers and troublemakers that scatter around your path. Fight on. Stay true.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Ooh, there's just something about today that makes you want to raise hell. You're not just randomly mad, you're specifically mad, and you feel like you're going to burst apart at the seams if you don't destroy something.

While that doesn't sound too positive, you are in one of those super-frustrated moods today because you feel you're being denied something crucial to you and your existence.

Yes, it's that existential, and you are angry. It seems that someone in your life has taken something away from you, and if you don't get it back, you're going to pillage a village over it. You are being struck by the Moon sextile Uranus stick, and it's got you seeing red at every turn. Today, your name is Rebel.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You've always been an independent thinker, and so the things that would ordinarily scare another person away are things you weigh and balance for value. Today, you'll be going through a rough patch, but you will, once again, weigh your options; is what's bothering you enough to get upset about, or is it something you can let slide?

That's where today becomes rough because ... you can't let this one slide.

You didn't need Moon sextile Uranus to help you on this one, but it's here and stimulating your rebel desires. You want big change, and you know it's not going to happen unless you make it so, and that's what today is going to be all about for you: making things change. You will not accept defeat. Like the other fire signs mentioned today, you are a fierce warrior. You have no intention of being silenced.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.