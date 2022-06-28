They say there's a season for everything, and each season represents its own kind of change. In human relationships, the same seasonal concept applies; as we grow, we change.

Our acceptance of that change benefits us during this time, which may also affect others. During the Moon sextile Uranus, the transit that looms above us on this day, we feel complete with our personal change; what we are going through is inevitable. The more we accept it, the easier it is to go through.

Here we are, once again, in a place in our lives where we feel strongly about our stance and where it's leading us. Once again, we are changing, and yes, once again, our transition will affect someone else. In this case, we are moving into a space where we no longer feel the same about the person we once loved.

This isn't spontaneous; it results from many years of growth. One thing to know is that if you are growing away from your mate-partner-person, it's not only natural ... it's common.

Many couples force themselves to stay together through these changes and end up trying to convince themselves that they are happy; unfortunately, all they really are is consigned. They are prepared to settle into a constant mediocre state, or worse, they accept the boredom of their relationship's fate.

Relationships fall apart; it's just a truth. What we do about them is up to us. For some, as in the signs mentioned here today, we will recognize that it's time to move on, no matter how scary we believe the world out there to be. For some people, remaining in a relationship is the equivalent of being dead while alive. Action must be taken; relationships must end. Out with the old to make way for the new.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Fall Apart During Moon Sextile Uranus On Wednesday, June 29, 2022

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You are that person who listens to your body and pays attention to your mind. You are unique and strong-willed, and you can't help but move with the tides as they push and pull you to your next destination. During the Moon sextile Uranus, you will feel a powerful call to do something that's only been a thought until now; move on from your relationship.

You have settled for less for way too long, and now you have considered that perhaps this failed relationship no longer holds interest for you.

While it's sad and heartbreaking, it's also necessary for you if you are to feel good about your life.

You look at your current relationship, and you'd rather do without it or anyone at this point in your life. You will be listening to that inner voice once again as you recognize the condition of your current relationship and choose to acknowledge it as a failure.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Sometimes you feel like two people; on the one hand, you fall easily in love and usually end up spending endless amounts of time with that person, and on the other hand, you prefer to be alone … as in single. You've always been this way; you have a strong independent streak, and ironically, this hasn't worked well for you in terms of love and relationship.

You enjoy being partnered very much, but if you search your soul for the real truth, in all honesty, you feel you could do a lot better with your life if you were just single.

During Moon sextile Uranus, that independent zap will hit you hard, and you may very well come to the conclusion that it's now or never; you either stay in the relationship that drags you down but obligates you to stay OR, you seize the day and go where your heart takes you. And, where your heart takes you is into the great unknown — a place you're dying to explore.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You, of all people, know when to take your leave, and as the Moon sextile Uranus continues to influence you on this day, June 29, you will come to accept that the relationship you are presently in, is no longer viable. It's over, it has fallen apart, and you do not see any hope for its recovery.

You are also unwilling to put in any further effort. What's done is done, and you've already moved on.

You are a survivor, and you mean to stay that way, meaning you're not going to get sucked into more of the nonsense that had become the 'way of life' between you and this other person.

You recognize the timing on this, and it gives you strength. You also know that you must strike while the iron is hot before losing courage. One thing is certain: you will walk away from your connection to the person who brings you down. You need growth and progress, and it will not happen until you make the first move … away.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.